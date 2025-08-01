What is XO Protocol (XOXO)

XO is a next-generation social discovery platform powered by AI and blockchain. Designed for Gen Z, XO combines Proof of Personhood (PoP), decentralized identity (DID), and AI Agent companionship to create a secure and emotionally engaging social experience.

XO Protocol (XOXO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of XO Protocol (XOXO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XOXO token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About XO Protocol What is the price of XO Protocol (XOXO) today? The live price of XO Protocol (XOXO) is 0.001381 USD . What is the market cap of XO Protocol (XOXO)? The current market cap of XO Protocol is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of XOXO by its real-time market price of 0.001381 USD . What is the circulating supply of XO Protocol (XOXO)? The current circulating supply of XO Protocol (XOXO) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of XO Protocol (XOXO)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of XO Protocol (XOXO) is 0.05239 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of XO Protocol (XOXO)? The 24-hour trading volume of XO Protocol (XOXO) is $ 131.21K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

