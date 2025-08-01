What is Xphere (XP)

XPHERE is a mainnet project aimed at overcoming the blockchain trilemma—decentralization, security, and scalability. By leveraging a high-performance PoW-based consensus mechanism and innovative architecture, Xphere seeks to build a scalable network that connects diverse applications and users on a single platform.

XPHERE is a mainnet project aimed at overcoming the blockchain trilemma—decentralization, security, and scalability. By leveraging a high-performance PoW-based consensus mechanism and innovative architecture, Xphere seeks to build a scalable network that connects diverse applications and users on a single platform.

Xphere is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Additionally, you can:

- Check XP staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Xphere on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Xphere buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Xphere Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Xphere, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of XP? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Xphere price prediction page.

Xphere Price History

Tracing XP's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing XP's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Xphere price history page.

Xphere (XP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Xphere (XP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XP token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Xphere (XP)

Looking for how to buy Xphere? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Xphere on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

XP to Local Currencies

1 XP to VND ₫ 302.6225 1 XP to AUD A$ 0.017825 1 XP to GBP ￡ 0.008625 1 XP to EUR € 0.010005 1 XP to USD $ 0.0115 1 XP to MYR RM 0.049105 1 XP to TRY ₺ 0.46759 1 XP to JPY ¥ 1.725 1 XP to ARS ARS$ 15.77501 1 XP to RUB ₽ 0.932535 1 XP to INR ₹ 1.00602 1 XP to IDR Rp 188.52456 1 XP to KRW ₩ 16.06136 1 XP to PHP ₱ 0.669875 1 XP to EGP ￡E. 0.55844 1 XP to BRL R$ 0.0644 1 XP to CAD C$ 0.01587 1 XP to BDT ৳ 1.40507 1 XP to NGN ₦ 17.610985 1 XP to UAH ₴ 0.479435 1 XP to VES Bs 1.4145 1 XP to CLP $ 11.1895 1 XP to PKR Rs 3.26048 1 XP to KZT ₸ 6.253355 1 XP to THB ฿ 0.376395 1 XP to TWD NT$ 0.34408 1 XP to AED د.إ 0.042205 1 XP to CHF Fr 0.009315 1 XP to HKD HK$ 0.09016 1 XP to MAD .د.م 0.10488 1 XP to MXN $ 0.21689 1 XP to PLN zł 0.04301 1 XP to RON лв 0.05106 1 XP to SEK kr 0.11247 1 XP to BGN лв 0.019665 1 XP to HUF Ft 4.025115 1 XP to CZK Kč 0.247365 1 XP to KWD د.ك 0.003519 1 XP to ILS ₪ 0.038985

Xphere Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Xphere, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Xphere What is the price of Xphere (XP) today? The live price of Xphere (XP) is 0.0115 USD . What is the market cap of Xphere (XP)? The current market cap of Xphere is $ 22.40M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of XP by its real-time market price of 0.0115 USD . What is the circulating supply of Xphere (XP)? The current circulating supply of Xphere (XP) is 1.95B USD . What was the highest price of Xphere (XP)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Xphere (XP) is 0.09 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Xphere (XP)? The 24-hour trading volume of Xphere (XP) is $ 52.50K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

