The live XP8 price today is 0.032 USD. Track real-time XP8 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore XP8 price trend easily at MEXC now.The live XP8 price today is 0.032 USD. Track real-time XP8 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore XP8 price trend easily at MEXC now.

1 XP8 to USD Live Price:

$0.032
+3.55%1D
USD
XP8 (XP8) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-07 00:01:09 (UTC+8)

XP8 (XP8) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.02254
24H Low
$ 0.1475
24H High

$ 0.02254
$ 0.1475
--
--
+6.66%

+3.55%

-99.36%

-99.36%

XP8 (XP8) real-time price is $ 0.032. Over the past 24 hours, XP8 traded between a low of $ 0.02254 and a high of $ 0.1475, showing active market volatility. XP8's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, XP8 has changed by +6.66% over the past hour, +3.55% over 24 hours, and -99.36% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

XP8 (XP8) Market Information

$ 115.52K
$ 115.52K$ 115.52K

$ 870.30K
$ 870.30K$ 870.30K

27,196,758
27,196,758 27,196,758

TONCOIN

The current Market Cap of XP8 is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 115.52K. The circulating supply of XP8 is --, with a total supply of 27196758. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 870.30K.

XP8 (XP8) Price History USD

Track the price changes of XP8 for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0010971+3.55%
30 Days$ -4.968-99.36%
60 Days$ -4.968-99.36%
90 Days$ -4.968-99.36%
XP8 Price Change Today

Today, XP8 recorded a change of $ +0.0010971 (+3.55%), reflecting its latest market activity.

XP8 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -4.968 (-99.36%), showing the token's short-term performance.

XP8 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, XP8 saw a change of $ -4.968 (-99.36%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

XP8 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -4.968 (-99.36%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of XP8 (XP8)?

Check out the XP8 Price History page now.

What is XP8 (XP8)

XP LABS AG is a Swiss Web3 gaming and infrastructure company building a digital economy inside Telegram (on App Store & Google Play in 2026). We develop proprietary games (AVAFight, AVARUSH, and six new titles in 2026), an educational platform, and integrations with 200+ partner mini-apps.

XP8 is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your XP8 investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check XP8 staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about XP8 on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your XP8 buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

XP8 Price Prediction (USD)

How much will XP8 (XP8) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your XP8 (XP8) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for XP8.

Check the XP8 price prediction now!

XP8 (XP8) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of XP8 (XP8) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XP8 token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy XP8 (XP8)

Looking for how to buy XP8? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase XP8 on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

XP8 to Local Currencies

XP8 Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of XP8, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official XP8 Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About XP8

How much is XP8 (XP8) worth today?
The live XP8 price in USD is 0.032 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current XP8 to USD price?
The current price of XP8 to USD is $ 0.032. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of XP8?
The market cap for XP8 is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of XP8?
The circulating supply of XP8 is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of XP8?
XP8 achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of XP8?
XP8 saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of XP8?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for XP8 is $ 115.52K USD.
Will XP8 go higher this year?
XP8 might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out XP8 price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-11-07 00:01:09 (UTC+8)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

