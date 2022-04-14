Xpense (XPE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Xpense (XPE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Xpense (XPE) Information Xpense, symbolized as XPE, is the official token for XeggeX cryptocurrency exchange. It’s primary utility is to facilitate user interactions on the XeggeX exchange. This extends beyond mere transactions; XPE holders enjoy benefits that enhance their trading experiences. The overarching aim is to provide a seamless, secure, and efficient trading environment. Official Website: https://xpense.network Whitepaper: https://xpense.network/xpense.pdf Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x88691f292b76bf4d2caa5678a54515fae77c33af Buy XPE Now!

Xpense (XPE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Xpense (XPE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 30.81M $ 30.81M $ 30.81M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 58.54K $ 58.54K $ 58.54K All-Time High: $ 0.358 $ 0.358 $ 0.358 All-Time Low: $ 0.001074971412152563 $ 0.001074971412152563 $ 0.001074971412152563 Current Price: $ 0.0019 $ 0.0019 $ 0.0019 Learn more about Xpense (XPE) price

Xpense (XPE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Xpense (XPE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XPE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XPE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XPE's tokenomics, explore XPE token's live price!

Xpense (XPE) Price History Analyzing the price history of XPE helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore XPE Price History now!

