XPIN (XPIN) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, XPIN traded between a low of -- and a high of --, showing active market volatility. XPIN's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.
In terms of short-term performance, XPIN has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
XPIN (XPIN) Market Information
--
----
--
----
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
--
----
--
----
The current Market Cap of XPIN is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of XPIN is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.
XPIN (XPIN) Price History USD
Track the price changes of XPIN for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
Period
Change (USD)
Change (%)
No Data
XPIN Price Change Today
Today, XPIN recorded a change of -- (--), reflecting its latest market activity.
XPIN 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by -- (--), showing the token's short-term performance.
XPIN 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, XPIN saw a change of -- (--), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
XPIN 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by -- (--), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
What is XPIN (XPIN)
XPIN is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your XPIN investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can: - Check XPIN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings. - Read reviews and analytics about XPIN on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your XPIN buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
XPIN Price Prediction (USD)
How much will XPIN (XPIN) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your XPIN (XPIN) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for XPIN.
Understanding the tokenomics of XPIN (XPIN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XPIN token's extensive tokenomics now!
How to buy XPIN (XPIN)
Looking for how to buy XPIN? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase XPIN on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
XPIN to Local Currencies
1 XPIN(XPIN) to VND
₫--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to AUD
A$--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to GBP
￡--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to EUR
€--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to USD
$--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to MYR
RM--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to TRY
₺--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to JPY
¥--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to ARS
ARS$--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to RUB
₽--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to INR
₹--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to IDR
Rp--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to KRW
₩--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to PHP
₱--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to EGP
￡E.--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to BRL
R$--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to CAD
C$--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to BDT
৳--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to NGN
₦--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to COP
$--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to ZAR
R.--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to UAH
₴--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to VES
Bs--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to CLP
$--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to PKR
Rs--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to KZT
₸--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to THB
฿--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to TWD
NT$--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to AED
د.إ--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to CHF
Fr--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to HKD
HK$--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to AMD
֏--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to MAD
.د.م--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to MXN
$--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to SAR
ريال--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to PLN
zł--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to RON
лв--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to SEK
kr--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to BGN
лв--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to HUF
Ft--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to CZK
Kč--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to KWD
د.ك--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to ILS
₪--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to AOA
Kz--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to BHD
.د.ب--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to BMD
$--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to DKK
kr--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to HNL
L--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to MUR
₨--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to NAD
$--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to NOK
kr--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to NZD
$--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to PAB
B/.--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to PGK
K--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to QAR
ر.ق--
1 XPIN(XPIN) to RSD
дин.--
People Also Ask: Other Questions About XPIN
How much is XPIN (XPIN) worth today?
The live XPIN price in USD is -- USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current XPIN to USD price?
The current price of XPIN to USD is --. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of XPIN?
The market cap for XPIN is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of XPIN?
The circulating supply of XPIN is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of XPIN?
XPIN achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of XPIN?
XPIN saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of XPIN?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for XPIN is -- USD.
Will XPIN go higher this year?
XPIN might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out XPIN price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-08-19 12:20:53 (UTC+8)
XPIN (XPIN) Important Industry Updates
Time (UTC+8)
Type
Information
08-18 17:40:00
Industry Updates
Altcoins follow the broader market decline, RAY drops over 9% in 24 hours
08-18 10:12:00
Industry Updates
Bitcoin Market Share Drops to 59.4%, Altcoin Market Cap Rises 3.06% Over the Past Week
08-17 18:11:00
Industry Updates
Total stablecoin market cap grew by 2.18% over the past 7 days, exceeding $276.9 billion
08-17 11:15:00
Industry Updates
Ethereum Reserve Company and Various ETFs' Cumulative Holdings Exceed 10 Million Coins
08-16 16:39:00
Industry Updates
This week's combined trading volume of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs reached a historic high, thanks to the surge in Ethereum ETF trading volume
08-16 14:30:00
Industry Updates
Ethereum pullback drives altcoin decline, spot ETFs record net outflows, crypto stocks fall in tandem
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning.
Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.