What is XRB (XRB)

XRB is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your XRB investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check XRB staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about XRB on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your XRB buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

XRB Price Prediction (USD)

How much will XRB (XRB) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your XRB (XRB) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for XRB.

Check the XRB price prediction now!

XRB (XRB) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of XRB (XRB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XRB token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy XRB (XRB)

Looking for how to buy XRB? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase XRB on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

XRB to Local Currencies

1 XRB(XRB) to VND ₫ -- 1 XRB(XRB) to AUD A$ -- 1 XRB(XRB) to GBP ￡ -- 1 XRB(XRB) to EUR € -- 1 XRB(XRB) to USD $ -- 1 XRB(XRB) to MYR RM -- 1 XRB(XRB) to TRY ₺ -- 1 XRB(XRB) to JPY ¥ -- 1 XRB(XRB) to ARS ARS$ -- 1 XRB(XRB) to RUB ₽ -- 1 XRB(XRB) to INR ₹ -- 1 XRB(XRB) to IDR Rp -- 1 XRB(XRB) to KRW ₩ -- 1 XRB(XRB) to PHP ₱ -- 1 XRB(XRB) to EGP ￡E. -- 1 XRB(XRB) to BRL R$ -- 1 XRB(XRB) to CAD C$ -- 1 XRB(XRB) to BDT ৳ -- 1 XRB(XRB) to NGN ₦ -- 1 XRB(XRB) to COP $ -- 1 XRB(XRB) to ZAR R. -- 1 XRB(XRB) to UAH ₴ -- 1 XRB(XRB) to VES Bs -- 1 XRB(XRB) to CLP $ -- 1 XRB(XRB) to PKR Rs -- 1 XRB(XRB) to KZT ₸ -- 1 XRB(XRB) to THB ฿ -- 1 XRB(XRB) to TWD NT$ -- 1 XRB(XRB) to AED د.إ -- 1 XRB(XRB) to CHF Fr -- 1 XRB(XRB) to HKD HK$ -- 1 XRB(XRB) to AMD ֏ -- 1 XRB(XRB) to MAD .د.م -- 1 XRB(XRB) to MXN $ -- 1 XRB(XRB) to SAR ريال -- 1 XRB(XRB) to PLN zł -- 1 XRB(XRB) to RON лв -- 1 XRB(XRB) to SEK kr -- 1 XRB(XRB) to BGN лв -- 1 XRB(XRB) to HUF Ft -- 1 XRB(XRB) to CZK Kč -- 1 XRB(XRB) to KWD د.ك -- 1 XRB(XRB) to ILS ₪ -- 1 XRB(XRB) to AOA Kz -- 1 XRB(XRB) to BHD .د.ب -- 1 XRB(XRB) to BMD $ -- 1 XRB(XRB) to DKK kr -- 1 XRB(XRB) to HNL L -- 1 XRB(XRB) to MUR ₨ -- 1 XRB(XRB) to NAD $ -- 1 XRB(XRB) to NOK kr -- 1 XRB(XRB) to NZD $ -- 1 XRB(XRB) to PAB B/. -- 1 XRB(XRB) to PGK K -- 1 XRB(XRB) to QAR ر.ق -- 1 XRB(XRB) to RSD дин. --

Try Converter

People Also Ask: Other Questions About XRB How much is XRB (XRB) worth today? The live XRB price in USD is -- USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current XRB to USD price? -- . Check out The current price of XRB to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of XRB? The market cap for XRB is -- USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of XRB? The circulating supply of XRB is -- USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of XRB? XRB achieved an ATH price of -- USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of XRB? XRB saw an ATL price of -- USD . What is the trading volume of XRB? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for XRB is -- USD . Will XRB go higher this year? XRB might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out XRB price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

XRB (XRB) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 08-20 18:39:00 Expert Insights US SEC Chairman: Only a Few Tokens Meet the Definition of Securities, a New Era for the Crypto Industry Has Arrived 08-20 09:25:00 Industry Updates Crypto market continues to decline, Ethereum drops to $4,100, Bitcoin falls below $113,000 08-20 02:24:00 Industry Updates Crypto market falls across the board, $291 million in long positions liquidated across exchanges in the past 24 hours 08-19 15:30:00 Industry Updates Market pullback after Bitcoin, focus on Powell's speech this Friday 08-19 03:40:00 Currency Policy US SEC Delays Decision on Multiple Crypto ETF Applications 08-18 17:40:00 Industry Updates Altcoins follow the broader market decline, RAY drops over 9% in 24 hours

Hot News

What is Owlto Finance? 5 Ways to Earn Points and Get Ahead of the Airdrop Owlto Finance has emerged as a leading cross-chain bridge, boasting AA-level security and completing 90% of cross-chain transactions in under 30 seconds. Its point system incentivizes user participation and lays the groundwork for potential future airdrops and dual earning opportunities.

YZY Coin Price Prediction: Will Kanye’s Crypto Hit New Highs? YZY Money represents a groundbreaking concept in cryptocurrency – a financial system built on crypto rails that puts users in control, free from centralized authority. As Kanye West’s vision for an independent payment ecosystem takes shape, investors are asking: what’s the price potential for YZY coin in 2025?