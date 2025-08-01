More About XRD

Radix (XRD) Live Price Chart

XRD Live Price Data & Information

Radix (XRD) is currently trading at 0.003958 USD with a market cap of 46.72M USD. XRD to USD price is updated in real-time.

Radix Key Market Performance:

$ 323.43K USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.02%
Radix 24-hour price change
11.80B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the XRD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XRD price information.

XRD Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Radix for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00000079+0.02%
30 Days$ -0.002495-38.67%
60 Days$ -0.003621-47.78%
90 Days$ -0.004344-52.33%
Radix Price Change Today

Today, XRD recorded a change of $ +0.00000079 (+0.02%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Radix 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.002495 (-38.67%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Radix 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, XRD saw a change of $ -0.003621 (-47.78%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Radix 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.004344 (-52.33%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

XRD Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Radix: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

+2.72%

+0.02%

-50.29%

XRD Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Radix (XRD)

Radix is a layer 1 DLT protocol specifically designed to remove the technology barriers limiting the expansion of DeFi, with a clear roadmap to infinite linear scalability. To directly address the needs of DeFi at global scale for the next 100 years, Radix has a full-stack approach: re-engineering consensus, distributed virtual machines, executable on-network code, DeFi application building, and developer incentives. With a revolutionary asset-oriented smart contract programming language Scrypto, building dApps on Radix will be fast, smooth, and will reduce the risk of hacks and exploits. Developers can earn royalties from their code components and from the blueprint catalog.

Radix is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Radix investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check XRD staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Radix on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Radix buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Radix Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Radix, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of XRD? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Radix price prediction page.

Radix Price History

Tracing XRD's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing XRD's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Radix price history page.

Radix (XRD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Radix (XRD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XRD token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Radix (XRD)

Looking for how to buy Radix? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Radix on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

XRD to Local Currencies

1 XRD to VND
104.15477
1 XRD to AUD
A$0.0061349
1 XRD to GBP
0.0029685
1 XRD to EUR
0.00344346
1 XRD to USD
$0.003958
1 XRD to MYR
RM0.01686108
1 XRD to TRY
0.16093228
1 XRD to JPY
¥0.5937
1 XRD to ARS
ARS$5.42934692
1 XRD to RUB
0.3209938
1 XRD to INR
0.34624584
1 XRD to IDR
Rp64.88523552
1 XRD to KRW
5.50486556
1 XRD to PHP
0.2305535
1 XRD to EGP
￡E.0.19224006
1 XRD to BRL
R$0.0221648
1 XRD to CAD
C$0.00546204
1 XRD to BDT
0.48358844
1 XRD to NGN
6.06124162
1 XRD to UAH
0.16500902
1 XRD to VES
Bs0.486834
1 XRD to CLP
$3.83926
1 XRD to PKR
Rs1.12217216
1 XRD to KZT
2.15224166
1 XRD to THB
฿0.12966408
1 XRD to TWD
NT$0.11838378
1 XRD to AED
د.إ0.01452586
1 XRD to CHF
Fr0.00320598
1 XRD to HKD
HK$0.03103072
1 XRD to MAD
.د.م0.03609696
1 XRD to MXN
$0.07468746
1 XRD to PLN
0.01480292
1 XRD to RON
лв0.01757352
1 XRD to SEK
kr0.03874882
1 XRD to BGN
лв0.00676818
1 XRD to HUF
Ft1.38680404
1 XRD to CZK
0.08517616
1 XRD to KWD
د.ك0.001211148
1 XRD to ILS
0.01341762

Radix Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Radix, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Radix Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Radix

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

