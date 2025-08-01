What is XRP (XRP)

Ripple is the base currency of the Ripple network, which can be circulated throughout the ripple network. It has a total supply of 100 billion, and is gradually decreasing as the number of transactions increases. Ripple's operating company is Ripple Labs (formerly OpenCoin). Ripple currency is the only common currency in the ripple system. It is different from other currencies in the system. For example, CNY and USD cannot be cashed out across gateways. In other words, the CNY issued by the A gateway can only be cashed out at the A gateway, not the B gateway. Otherwise, you have to convert it into CNY of B gateway via pending-order of ripple system. However, Ripple has no such restrictions at all. It is universal in the ripple system. Ripple (XRP), same as Bitcoin, is a digital currency based on math and cryptography. But what different from the no-real-use Bitcoin is that XRP plays the role of connection and boasts security guarantee function in the Ripple system. Security-guarantee is indispensable, which requires that the gateway participating in this protocol must hold a small amount of XRP.

XRP (XRP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of XRP (XRP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XRP token's extensive tokenomics now!

XRP to Local Currencies

What is the price of XRP (XRP) today? The live price of XRP (XRP) is 3.0337 USD . What is the market cap of XRP (XRP)? The current market cap of XRP is $ 179.72B USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of XRP by its real-time market price of 3.0337 USD . What is the circulating supply of XRP (XRP)? The current circulating supply of XRP (XRP) is 59.24B USD . What was the highest price of XRP (XRP)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of XRP (XRP) is 3.6642 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of XRP (XRP)? The 24-hour trading volume of XRP (XRP) is $ 112.33M USD .

