More About XRP

XRP Price Info

XRP Whitepaper

XRP Official Website

XRP Tokenomics

XRP Price Forecast

XRP History

XRP Buying Guide

XRP-to-Fiat Currency Converter

XRP Spot

XRP USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

XRP Logo

XRP Price(XRP)

XRP (XRP) Live Price Chart

$3.0327
$3.0327$3.0327
-2.22%1D
USD

XRP Live Price Data & Information

XRP (XRP) is currently trading at 3.0337 USD with a market cap of 179.72B USD. XRP to USD price is updated in real-time.

XRP Key Market Performance:

$ 112.33M USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.22%
XRP 24-hour price change
59.24B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the XRP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XRP price information.

XRP Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of XRP for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.068855-2.22%
30 Days$ +0.8604+39.58%
60 Days$ +0.8546+39.21%
90 Days$ +0.8245+37.32%
XRP Price Change Today

Today, XRP recorded a change of $ -0.068855 (-2.22%), reflecting its latest market activity.

XRP 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.8604 (+39.58%), showing the token's short-term performance.

XRP 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, XRP saw a change of $ +0.8546 (+39.21%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

XRP 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.8245 (+37.32%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

XRP Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of XRP: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 3.0305
$ 3.0305$ 3.0305

$ 3.177
$ 3.177$ 3.177

$ 3.6642
$ 3.6642$ 3.6642

-0.53%

-2.22%

-4.36%

XRP Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 179.72B
$ 179.72B$ 179.72B

$ 112.33M
$ 112.33M$ 112.33M

59.24B
59.24B 59.24B

What is XRP (XRP)

Ripple is the base currency of the Ripple network, which can be circulated throughout the ripple network. It has a total supply of 100 billion, and is gradually decreasing as the number of transactions increases. Ripple's operating company is Ripple Labs (formerly OpenCoin). Ripple currency is the only common currency in the ripple system. It is different from other currencies in the system. For example, CNY and USD cannot be cashed out across gateways. In other words, the CNY issued by the A gateway can only be cashed out at the A gateway, not the B gateway. Otherwise, you have to convert it into CNY of B gateway via pending-order of ripple system. However, Ripple has no such restrictions at all. It is universal in the ripple system. Ripple (XRP), same as Bitcoin, is a digital currency based on math and cryptography. But what different from the no-real-use Bitcoin is that XRP plays the role of connection and boasts security guarantee function in the Ripple system. Security-guarantee is indispensable, which requires that the gateway participating in this protocol must hold a small amount of XRP.

XRP is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your XRP investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check XRP staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about XRP on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your XRP buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

XRP Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as XRP, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of XRP? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our XRP price prediction page.

XRP Price History

Tracing XRP's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing XRP's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our XRP price history page.

XRP (XRP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of XRP (XRP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XRP token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy XRP (XRP)

Looking for how to buy XRP? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase XRP on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

XRP to Local Currencies

1 XRP to VND
79,831.8155
1 XRP to AUD
A$4.702235
1 XRP to GBP
2.275275
1 XRP to EUR
2.639319
1 XRP to USD
$3.0337
1 XRP to MYR
RM12.923562
1 XRP to TRY
123.350242
1 XRP to JPY
¥455.055
1 XRP to ARS
ARS$4,161.447638
1 XRP to RUB
246.03307
1 XRP to INR
265.388076
1 XRP to IDR
Rp49,732.778928
1 XRP to KRW
4,219.330634
1 XRP to PHP
176.713025
1 XRP to EGP
￡E.147.346809
1 XRP to BRL
R$16.98872
1 XRP to CAD
C$4.186506
1 XRP to BDT
370.657466
1 XRP to NGN
4,645.777843
1 XRP to UAH
126.474953
1 XRP to VES
Bs373.1451
1 XRP to CLP
$2,942.689
1 XRP to PKR
Rs860.114624
1 XRP to KZT
1,649.635049
1 XRP to THB
฿99.384012
1 XRP to TWD
NT$90.737967
1 XRP to AED
د.إ11.133679
1 XRP to CHF
Fr2.457297
1 XRP to HKD
HK$23.784208
1 XRP to MAD
.د.م27.667344
1 XRP to MXN
$57.245919
1 XRP to PLN
11.346038
1 XRP to RON
лв13.469628
1 XRP to SEK
kr29.699923
1 XRP to BGN
лв5.187627
1 XRP to HUF
Ft1,062.947806
1 XRP to CZK
65.285224
1 XRP to KWD
د.ك0.9283122
1 XRP to ILS
10.284243

XRP Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of XRP, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official XRP Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About XRP

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

XRP
XRP
USD
USD

1 XRP = 3.0337 USD

Trade

XRPUSDT
$3.0337
$3.0337$3.0337
-1.63%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee