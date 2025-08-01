What is xSPECTAR (XSPECTAR)

xSPECTAR is an exclusive society developed by top professionals in Law, Real Estate, IT, Art, Finance, and Gaming. With the vision of creating a private ecosystem, serial entrepreneur Dirk Schepens along with other experts joined forces to establish an exclusive metaverse on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), a high-performance decentralized blockchain. xSPECTAR will provide a complete ecosystem with a virtual economy and world built on Unreal Engine 5, showcasing clean aesthetics as well as providing interactive and visual advantages.

xSPECTAR Price Prediction

xSPECTAR Price History

xSPECTAR (XSPECTAR) Tokenomics

How to buy xSPECTAR (XSPECTAR)

XSPECTAR to Local Currencies

xSPECTAR Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of xSPECTAR, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

