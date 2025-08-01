More About XSWAP

XSWAP Price Info

XSWAP Whitepaper

XSWAP Official Website

XSWAP Tokenomics

XSWAP Price Forecast

XSWAP History

XSWAP Buying Guide

XSWAP-to-Fiat Currency Converter

XSWAP Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

XSwap Logo

XSwap Price(XSWAP)

XSwap (XSWAP) Live Price Chart

$0.04071
$0.04071$0.04071
-2.90%1D
USD

XSWAP Live Price Data & Information

XSwap (XSWAP) is currently trading at 0.04071 USD with a market cap of 5.97M USD. XSWAP to USD price is updated in real-time.

XSwap Key Market Performance:

$ 7.45K USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.90%
XSwap 24-hour price change
146.62M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the XSWAP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XSWAP price information.

XSWAP Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of XSwap for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0012158-2.90%
30 Days$ -0.0003-0.74%
60 Days$ -0.00079-1.91%
90 Days$ +0.00178+4.57%
XSwap Price Change Today

Today, XSWAP recorded a change of $ -0.0012158 (-2.90%), reflecting its latest market activity.

XSwap 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0003 (-0.74%), showing the token's short-term performance.

XSwap 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, XSWAP saw a change of $ -0.00079 (-1.91%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

XSwap 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.00178 (+4.57%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

XSWAP Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of XSwap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0405
$ 0.0405$ 0.0405

$ 0.04349
$ 0.04349$ 0.04349

$ 0.25
$ 0.25$ 0.25

-0.40%

-2.90%

+2.59%

XSWAP Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 5.97M
$ 5.97M$ 5.97M

$ 7.45K
$ 7.45K$ 7.45K

146.62M
146.62M 146.62M

What is XSwap (XSWAP)

XSwap is a dapp built on Chainlink CCIP - a decentralized interoperability protocol to transfer messages and funds between blockchains. XSwap provides a service layer on top of CCIP to execute cross-chain token swaps and flexible smart contract execution on the destination chains.

XSwap is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your XSwap investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check XSWAP staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about XSwap on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your XSwap buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

XSwap Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as XSwap, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of XSWAP? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our XSwap price prediction page.

XSwap Price History

Tracing XSWAP's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing XSWAP's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our XSwap price history page.

XSwap (XSWAP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of XSwap (XSWAP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XSWAP token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy XSwap (XSWAP)

Looking for how to buy XSwap? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase XSwap on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

XSWAP to Local Currencies

1 XSWAP to VND
1,071.28365
1 XSWAP to AUD
A$0.0631005
1 XSWAP to GBP
0.0305325
1 XSWAP to EUR
0.0354177
1 XSWAP to USD
$0.04071
1 XSWAP to MYR
RM0.1738317
1 XSWAP to TRY
1.6552686
1 XSWAP to JPY
¥6.1065
1 XSWAP to ARS
ARS$55.8435354
1 XSWAP to RUB
3.3011739
1 XSWAP to INR
3.5613108
1 XSWAP to IDR
Rp667.3769424
1 XSWAP to KRW
56.8572144
1 XSWAP to PHP
2.3713575
1 XSWAP to EGP
￡E.1.9768776
1 XSWAP to BRL
R$0.227976
1 XSWAP to CAD
C$0.0561798
1 XSWAP to BDT
4.9739478
1 XSWAP to NGN
62.3428869
1 XSWAP to UAH
1.6971999
1 XSWAP to VES
Bs5.00733
1 XSWAP to CLP
$39.61083
1 XSWAP to PKR
Rs11.5420992
1 XSWAP to KZT
22.1368767
1 XSWAP to THB
฿1.3324383
1 XSWAP to TWD
NT$1.2180432
1 XSWAP to AED
د.إ0.1494057
1 XSWAP to CHF
Fr0.0329751
1 XSWAP to HKD
HK$0.3191664
1 XSWAP to MAD
.د.م0.3712752
1 XSWAP to MXN
$0.7677906
1 XSWAP to PLN
0.1522554
1 XSWAP to RON
лв0.1807524
1 XSWAP to SEK
kr0.3981438
1 XSWAP to BGN
лв0.0696141
1 XSWAP to HUF
Ft14.2489071
1 XSWAP to CZK
0.8756721
1 XSWAP to KWD
د.ك0.01245726
1 XSWAP to ILS
0.1380069

XSwap Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of XSwap, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official XSwap Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About XSwap

Hot News

ARI Wallet Daily Quiz Answer Today, August 1, 2025

Looking for today’s ARI Wallet Daily Quiz answer? You’re in the right place.  The ARI Wallet Daily Quiz is one of the simplest ways to earn free ARI coins. Just one tap a day rewards you with 10 ARI tokens. Since launching in January 2025, ARI Wallet has gained strong traction in the Web3 testnet space, attracting both beginners and experienced users eager to collect tokens ahead of AriChain’s potential mainnet launch. ARI Wallet Quiz Answer Today – August 1, 2025 Answer verified and updated daily, so you don’t miss your reward. If you got it right, you’ve just earned

August 1, 2025

Dropee Question of the Day and Daily Combo Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 Dropee Question: What is the term for an item or bonus given to players for completing tasks or achievements in a game? The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: Reward.

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

XSWAP
XSWAP
USD
USD

1 XSWAP = 0.04071 USD

Trade

XSWAPUSDT
$0.04071
$0.04071$0.04071
-4.91%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee