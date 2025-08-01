What is XSwap (XSWAP)

XSwap is a dapp built on Chainlink CCIP - a decentralized interoperability protocol to transfer messages and funds between blockchains. XSwap provides a service layer on top of CCIP to execute cross-chain token swaps and flexible smart contract execution on the destination chains.

XSwap is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



XSWAP to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About XSwap What is the price of XSwap (XSWAP) today? The live price of XSwap (XSWAP) is 0.04071 USD . What is the market cap of XSwap (XSWAP)? The current market cap of XSwap is $ 5.97M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of XSWAP by its real-time market price of 0.04071 USD . What is the circulating supply of XSwap (XSWAP)? The current circulating supply of XSwap (XSWAP) is 146.62M USD . What was the highest price of XSwap (XSWAP)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of XSwap (XSWAP) is 0.25 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of XSwap (XSWAP)? The 24-hour trading volume of XSwap (XSWAP) is $ 7.45K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

