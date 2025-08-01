What is Tezos (XTZ)

Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve by upgrading itself. Stakeholders govern upgrades to the core protocol, including upgrades to the amendment process itself.

Tezos is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Tezos investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check XTZ staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Tezos on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Tezos buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Tezos Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Tezos, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of XTZ? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Tezos price prediction page.

Tezos Price History

Tracing XTZ's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing XTZ's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Tezos price history page.

Tezos (XTZ) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Tezos (XTZ) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XTZ token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Tezos (XTZ)

Looking for how to buy Tezos? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Tezos on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

XTZ to Local Currencies

1 XTZ to VND ₫ 20,030.978 1 XTZ to AUD A$ 1.17986 1 XTZ to GBP ￡ 0.5709 1 XTZ to EUR € 0.662244 1 XTZ to USD $ 0.7612 1 XTZ to MYR RM 3.250324 1 XTZ to TRY ₺ 30.950392 1 XTZ to JPY ¥ 114.18 1 XTZ to ARS ARS$ 1,044.168488 1 XTZ to RUB ₽ 61.725708 1 XTZ to INR ₹ 66.589776 1 XTZ to IDR Rp 12,478.686528 1 XTZ to KRW ₩ 1,063.122368 1 XTZ to PHP ₱ 44.3399 1 XTZ to EGP ￡E. 36.963872 1 XTZ to BRL R$ 4.26272 1 XTZ to CAD C$ 1.050456 1 XTZ to BDT ৳ 93.003416 1 XTZ to NGN ₦ 1,165.694068 1 XTZ to UAH ₴ 31.734428 1 XTZ to VES Bs 93.6276 1 XTZ to CLP $ 740.6476 1 XTZ to PKR Rs 215.815424 1 XTZ to KZT ₸ 413.917724 1 XTZ to THB ฿ 24.914076 1 XTZ to TWD NT$ 22.775104 1 XTZ to AED د.إ 2.793604 1 XTZ to CHF Fr 0.616572 1 XTZ to HKD HK$ 5.967808 1 XTZ to MAD .د.م 6.942144 1 XTZ to MXN $ 14.356232 1 XTZ to PLN zł 2.846888 1 XTZ to RON лв 3.379728 1 XTZ to SEK kr 7.444536 1 XTZ to BGN лв 1.301652 1 XTZ to HUF Ft 266.427612 1 XTZ to CZK Kč 16.373412 1 XTZ to KWD د.ك 0.2329272 1 XTZ to ILS ₪ 2.580468

Tezos Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Tezos, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Tezos What is the price of Tezos (XTZ) today? The live price of Tezos (XTZ) is 0.7612 USD . What is the market cap of Tezos (XTZ)? The current market cap of Tezos is $ 801.40M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of XTZ by its real-time market price of 0.7612 USD . What is the circulating supply of Tezos (XTZ)? The current circulating supply of Tezos (XTZ) is 1.05B USD . What was the highest price of Tezos (XTZ)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Tezos (XTZ) is 9.17021 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Tezos (XTZ)? The 24-hour trading volume of Tezos (XTZ) is $ 950.28K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

ARI Wallet Daily Quiz Answer Today, August 1, 2025 Looking for today’s ARI Wallet Daily Quiz answer? You’re in the right place. The ARI Wallet Daily Quiz is one of the simplest ways to earn free ARI coins. Just one tap a day rewards you with 10 ARI tokens. Since launching in January 2025, ARI Wallet has gained strong traction in the Web3 testnet space, attracting both beginners and experienced users eager to collect tokens ahead of AriChain’s potential mainnet launch. ARI Wallet Quiz Answer Today – August 1, 2025 Answer verified and updated daily, so you don’t miss your reward. If you got it right, you’ve just earned

Dropee Question of the Day and Daily Combo Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 Dropee Question: What is the term for an item or bonus given to players for completing tasks or achievements in a game? The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: Reward.