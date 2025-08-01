More About XU3O8

Uranium.io Logo

Uranium.io Price(XU3O8)

Uranium.io (XU3O8) Live Price Chart

$4.457
$4.457$4.457
+0.49%1D
USD

XU3O8 Live Price Data & Information

Uranium.io (XU3O8) is currently trading at 4.457 USD with a market cap of -- USD. XU3O8 to USD price is updated in real-time.

Uranium.io Key Market Performance:

$ 1.24K USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.49%
Uranium.io 24-hour price change
-- USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the XU3O8 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XU3O8 price information.

XU3O8 Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Uranium.io for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.02173+0.49%
30 Days$ +2.222+99.41%
60 Days$ +2.222+99.41%
90 Days$ +2.222+99.41%
Uranium.io Price Change Today

Today, XU3O8 recorded a change of $ +0.02173 (+0.49%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Uranium.io 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +2.222 (+99.41%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Uranium.io 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, XU3O8 saw a change of $ +2.222 (+99.41%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Uranium.io 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +2.222 (+99.41%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

XU3O8 Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Uranium.io: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 4.435
$ 4.435$ 4.435

$ 4.458
$ 4.458$ 4.458

$ 4.89
$ 4.89$ 4.89

0.00%

+0.49%

-0.89%

XU3O8 Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
----

$ 1.24K
$ 1.24K$ 1.24K

--
----

What is Uranium.io (XU3O8)

Uranium.io (XU3O8) is the world’s first tokenised uranium,with each token representing equitable ownership in physical uranium, which is stored and verified by Cameco. Built as an ERC-20 token on Etherlink, the high-speed L2 powered by Tezos technology, XU3O8 combines deep on-chain composability with institutional-grade infrastructure.

Uranium.io is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Uranium.io investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check XU3O8 staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Uranium.io on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Uranium.io buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Uranium.io Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Uranium.io, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of XU3O8? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Uranium.io price prediction page.

Uranium.io Price History

Tracing XU3O8's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing XU3O8's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Uranium.io price history page.

Uranium.io (XU3O8) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Uranium.io (XU3O8) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XU3O8 token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Uranium.io (XU3O8)

Looking for how to buy Uranium.io? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Uranium.io on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

XU3O8 to Local Currencies

1 XU3O8 to VND
117,285.955
1 XU3O8 to AUD
A$6.90835
1 XU3O8 to GBP
3.34275
1 XU3O8 to EUR
3.87759
1 XU3O8 to USD
$4.457
1 XU3O8 to MYR
RM19.03139
1 XU3O8 to TRY
181.22162
1 XU3O8 to JPY
¥668.55
1 XU3O8 to ARS
ARS$6,113.84518
1 XU3O8 to RUB
361.41813
1 XU3O8 to INR
389.89836
1 XU3O8 to IDR
Rp73,065.56208
1 XU3O8 to KRW
6,224.82448
1 XU3O8 to PHP
259.62025
1 XU3O8 to EGP
￡E.216.43192
1 XU3O8 to BRL
R$24.9592
1 XU3O8 to CAD
C$6.15066
1 XU3O8 to BDT
544.55626
1 XU3O8 to NGN
6,825.40523
1 XU3O8 to UAH
185.81233
1 XU3O8 to VES
Bs548.211
1 XU3O8 to CLP
$4,336.661
1 XU3O8 to PKR
Rs1,263.64864
1 XU3O8 to KZT
2,423.58289
1 XU3O8 to THB
฿145.87761
1 XU3O8 to TWD
NT$133.35344
1 XU3O8 to AED
د.إ16.35719
1 XU3O8 to CHF
Fr3.61017
1 XU3O8 to HKD
HK$34.94288
1 XU3O8 to MAD
.د.م40.64784
1 XU3O8 to MXN
$84.05902
1 XU3O8 to PLN
16.66918
1 XU3O8 to RON
лв19.78908
1 XU3O8 to SEK
kr43.58946
1 XU3O8 to BGN
лв7.62147
1 XU3O8 to HUF
Ft1,559.99457
1 XU3O8 to CZK
95.87007
1 XU3O8 to KWD
د.ك1.363842
1 XU3O8 to ILS
15.10923

Uranium.io Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Uranium.io, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Uranium.io Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Uranium.io

