XUSD (XUSD) Live Price Chart

XUSD Live Price Data & Information

XUSD (XUSD) is currently trading at 1.0002 USD with a market cap of 55.27M USD. XUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.

XUSD Key Market Performance:

24-hour trading volume
XUSD 24-hour price change
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the XUSD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XUSD price information.

XUSD Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of XUSD for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0001+0.01%
30 Days$ 00.00%
60 Days$ 00.00%
90 Days$ +0.0004+0.04%
XUSD Price Change Today

Today, XUSD recorded a change of $ +0.0001 (+0.01%), reflecting its latest market activity.

XUSD 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ 0 (0.00%), showing the token's short-term performance.

XUSD 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, XUSD saw a change of $ 0 (0.00%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

XUSD 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0004 (+0.04%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

XUSD Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of XUSD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

What is XUSD (XUSD)

XUSD is issued by StraitsX, the pioneering payment infrastructure for digital assets in Southeast Asia. XUSD is designed to facilitate swift, global, and 24/7 payments, and serves to bridge the region’s financial ecosystems with the stability of the world’s primary reserve currency. Each XUSD is pegged to one United States Dollar, and is fully collateralized with reserve assets held and maintained at a level equal to at least 100% of XUSD in circulation.

XUSD is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your XUSD investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check XUSD staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about XUSD on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your XUSD buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

XUSD Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as XUSD, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of XUSD? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our XUSD price prediction page.

XUSD Price History

Tracing XUSD's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing XUSD's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our XUSD price history page.

XUSD (XUSD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of XUSD (XUSD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XUSD token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy XUSD (XUSD)

Looking for how to buy XUSD? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase XUSD on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

XUSD to Local Currencies

1 XUSD to VND
26,320.263
1 XUSD to AUD
A$1.55031
1 XUSD to GBP
0.75015
1 XUSD to EUR
0.870174
1 XUSD to USD
$1.0002
1 XUSD to MYR
RM4.270854
1 XUSD to TRY
40.668132
1 XUSD to JPY
¥150.03
1 XUSD to ARS
ARS$1,372.014348
1 XUSD to RUB
81.106218
1 XUSD to INR
87.497496
1 XUSD to IDR
Rp16,396.718688
1 XUSD to KRW
1,396.919328
1 XUSD to PHP
58.26165
1 XUSD to EGP
￡E.48.569712
1 XUSD to BRL
R$5.60112
1 XUSD to CAD
C$1.380276
1 XUSD to BDT
122.204436
1 XUSD to NGN
1,531.696278
1 XUSD to UAH
41.698338
1 XUSD to VES
Bs123.0246
1 XUSD to CLP
$973.1946
1 XUSD to PKR
Rs283.576704
1 XUSD to KZT
543.878754
1 XUSD to THB
฿32.736546
1 XUSD to TWD
NT$29.925984
1 XUSD to AED
د.إ3.670734
1 XUSD to CHF
Fr0.810162
1 XUSD to HKD
HK$7.841568
1 XUSD to MAD
.د.م9.121824
1 XUSD to MXN
$18.863772
1 XUSD to PLN
3.740748
1 XUSD to RON
лв4.440888
1 XUSD to SEK
kr9.781956
1 XUSD to BGN
лв1.710342
1 XUSD to HUF
Ft350.080002
1 XUSD to CZK
21.514302
1 XUSD to KWD
د.ك0.3060612
1 XUSD to ILS
3.390678

XUSD Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of XUSD, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official XUSD Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About XUSD

