What is XUSD (XUSD)

XUSD is issued by StraitsX, the pioneering payment infrastructure for digital assets in Southeast Asia. XUSD is designed to facilitate swift, global, and 24/7 payments, and serves to bridge the region’s financial ecosystems with the stability of the world’s primary reserve currency. Each XUSD is pegged to one United States Dollar, and is fully collateralized with reserve assets held and maintained at a level equal to at least 100% of XUSD in circulation.

XUSD is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your XUSD investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check XUSD staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about XUSD on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your XUSD buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

XUSD Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as XUSD, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of XUSD? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our XUSD price prediction page.

XUSD Price History

Tracing XUSD's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing XUSD's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our XUSD price history page.

XUSD (XUSD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of XUSD (XUSD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XUSD token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy XUSD (XUSD)

Looking for how to buy XUSD? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase XUSD on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

XUSD to Local Currencies

1 XUSD to VND ₫ 26,320.263 1 XUSD to AUD A$ 1.55031 1 XUSD to GBP ￡ 0.75015 1 XUSD to EUR € 0.870174 1 XUSD to USD $ 1.0002 1 XUSD to MYR RM 4.270854 1 XUSD to TRY ₺ 40.668132 1 XUSD to JPY ¥ 150.03 1 XUSD to ARS ARS$ 1,372.014348 1 XUSD to RUB ₽ 81.106218 1 XUSD to INR ₹ 87.497496 1 XUSD to IDR Rp 16,396.718688 1 XUSD to KRW ₩ 1,396.919328 1 XUSD to PHP ₱ 58.26165 1 XUSD to EGP ￡E. 48.569712 1 XUSD to BRL R$ 5.60112 1 XUSD to CAD C$ 1.380276 1 XUSD to BDT ৳ 122.204436 1 XUSD to NGN ₦ 1,531.696278 1 XUSD to UAH ₴ 41.698338 1 XUSD to VES Bs 123.0246 1 XUSD to CLP $ 973.1946 1 XUSD to PKR Rs 283.576704 1 XUSD to KZT ₸ 543.878754 1 XUSD to THB ฿ 32.736546 1 XUSD to TWD NT$ 29.925984 1 XUSD to AED د.إ 3.670734 1 XUSD to CHF Fr 0.810162 1 XUSD to HKD HK$ 7.841568 1 XUSD to MAD .د.م 9.121824 1 XUSD to MXN $ 18.863772 1 XUSD to PLN zł 3.740748 1 XUSD to RON лв 4.440888 1 XUSD to SEK kr 9.781956 1 XUSD to BGN лв 1.710342 1 XUSD to HUF Ft 350.080002 1 XUSD to CZK Kč 21.514302 1 XUSD to KWD د.ك 0.3060612 1 XUSD to ILS ₪ 3.390678

XUSD Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of XUSD, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About XUSD What is the price of XUSD (XUSD) today? The live price of XUSD (XUSD) is 1.0002 USD . What is the market cap of XUSD (XUSD)? The current market cap of XUSD is $ 55.27M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of XUSD by its real-time market price of 1.0002 USD . What is the circulating supply of XUSD (XUSD)? The current circulating supply of XUSD (XUSD) is 55.26M USD . What was the highest price of XUSD (XUSD)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of XUSD (XUSD) is 2.0368 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of XUSD (XUSD)? The 24-hour trading volume of XUSD (XUSD) is $ 265.58K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

ARI Wallet Daily Quiz Answer Today, August 1, 2025 Looking for today’s ARI Wallet Daily Quiz answer? You’re in the right place. The ARI Wallet Daily Quiz is one of the simplest ways to earn free ARI coins. Just one tap a day rewards you with 10 ARI tokens. Since launching in January 2025, ARI Wallet has gained strong traction in the Web3 testnet space, attracting both beginners and experienced users eager to collect tokens ahead of AriChain’s potential mainnet launch. ARI Wallet Quiz Answer Today – August 1, 2025 Answer verified and updated daily, so you don’t miss your reward. If you got it right, you’ve just earned

Dropee Question of the Day and Daily Combo Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 Dropee Question: What is the term for an item or bonus given to players for completing tasks or achievements in a game? The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: Reward.