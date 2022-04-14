Venus (XVS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Venus (XVS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Venus (XVS) Information Venus (XVS) is a lending and stable asset issuance platform based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Official Website: https://venus.io/ Whitepaper: https://github.com/VenusProtocol/venus-protocol-documentation/tree/main/whitepapers Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xcf6bb5389c92bdda8a3747ddb454cb7a64626c63 Buy XVS Now!

Venus (XVS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Venus (XVS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 95.10M Total Supply: -- Circulating Supply: $ 16.24M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- All-Time High: $ 148 All-Time Low: $ 2.07012692 Current Price: $ 5.8574

Venus (XVS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Venus (XVS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XVS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XVS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XVS's tokenomics, explore XVS token's live price!

How to Buy XVS Interested in adding Venus (XVS) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy XVS, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading.

Venus (XVS) Price History Analyzing the price history of XVS helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore XVS Price History now!

XVS Price Prediction Want to know where XVS might be heading? Our XVS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See XVS token's Price Prediction now!

