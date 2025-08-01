What is Wodo Gaming (XWGT)

Wodo Gaming is the ultimate blockchain gaming ecosystem with live products and active users. This unique gaming ecosystem has 7 products: A game hub, store, marketplace, incubation, card, hosting, and development kits. Wodo revolutionized blockchain gaming by providing multichain access at the same.

Wodo Gaming is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Wodo Gaming (XWGT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Wodo Gaming (XWGT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XWGT token's extensive tokenomics now!

XWGT to Local Currencies

Wodo Gaming Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Wodo Gaming, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Wodo Gaming What is the price of Wodo Gaming (XWGT) today? The live price of Wodo Gaming (XWGT) is 0.02745 USD . What is the market cap of Wodo Gaming (XWGT)? The current market cap of Wodo Gaming is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of XWGT by its real-time market price of 0.02745 USD . What is the circulating supply of Wodo Gaming (XWGT)? The current circulating supply of Wodo Gaming (XWGT) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Wodo Gaming (XWGT)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Wodo Gaming (XWGT) is 0.10001 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Wodo Gaming (XWGT)? The 24-hour trading volume of Wodo Gaming (XWGT) is $ 92.31K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

