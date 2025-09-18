The live Xwizard price today is 0.002049 USD. Track real-time XWIZARD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore XWIZARD price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Xwizard price today is 0.002049 USD. Track real-time XWIZARD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore XWIZARD price trend easily at MEXC now.

Xwizard Price(XWIZARD)

1 XWIZARD to USD Live Price:

$0.002053
+105.30%1D
USD
Xwizard (XWIZARD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-20 10:39:00 (UTC+8)

Xwizard (XWIZARD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.001
24H Low
$ 0.003446
24H High

$ 0.001
$ 0.003446
--
--
-8.16%

+105.30%

+104.90%

+104.90%

Xwizard (XWIZARD) real-time price is $ 0.002049. Over the past 24 hours, XWIZARD traded between a low of $ 0.001 and a high of $ 0.003446, showing active market volatility. XWIZARD's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, XWIZARD has changed by -8.16% over the past hour, +105.30% over 24 hours, and +104.90% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Xwizard (XWIZARD) Market Information

--
$ 46.96K
$ 0.00
--
--
XLAYER

The current Market Cap of Xwizard is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 46.96K. The circulating supply of XWIZARD is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.

Xwizard (XWIZARD) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Xwizard for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.001053+105.30%
30 Days$ +0.001049+104.90%
60 Days$ +0.001049+104.90%
90 Days$ +0.001049+104.90%
Xwizard Price Change Today

Today, XWIZARD recorded a change of $ +0.001053 (+105.30%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Xwizard 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.001049 (+104.90%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Xwizard 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, XWIZARD saw a change of $ +0.001049 (+104.90%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Xwizard 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.001049 (+104.90%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

What is Xwizard (XWIZARD)

Xwizard is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Xwizard investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Xwizard Price Prediction (USD)

Xwizard (XWIZARD) Tokenomics

How to buy Xwizard (XWIZARD)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Xwizard

How much is Xwizard (XWIZARD) worth today?
The live XWIZARD price in USD is 0.002049 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current XWIZARD to USD price?
The current price of XWIZARD to USD is $ 0.002049. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Xwizard?
The market cap for XWIZARD is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of XWIZARD?
The circulating supply of XWIZARD is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of XWIZARD?
XWIZARD achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of XWIZARD?
XWIZARD saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of XWIZARD?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for XWIZARD is $ 46.96K USD.
Will XWIZARD go higher this year?
XWIZARD might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out XWIZARD price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-09-20 10:39:00 (UTC+8)

