What is xx network (XX)

The xx network is made up of a fast, low-fee, quantum-ready layer 1 blockchain and the most private communications network in the world. The project was founded by cryptographer David Chaum, the godfather of digital currency and privacy technology. Using the xxDK, any application or blockchain can route their traffic through the xx network’s communications layer and provide metadata-protected privacy and quantum-secure, end-to-end encryption to their transactions. The xx messenger mobile app is the first decentralized, quantum-secure, end-to-end encrypted messenger in the world. Available on major app stores, the xx messenger’s performance has already attracted daily users in over 65 countries, The xx network utilizes nominated Proof-of-Stake (nPoS) to incentivize all coin holders to run and elect nodes as well as participate in the governance of the platform via an on-chain DAO. The xx network mainnet launched in November 2021. Totally 1 billon coins will be issued over the next 5 years with some deflationary mechanism such as coin burning.

xx network is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



xx network Price History

xx network (XX) Tokenomics

How to buy xx network (XX)

What is the price of xx network (XX) today? The live price of xx network (XX) is 0.01944 USD . What is the market cap of xx network (XX)? The current market cap of xx network is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of XX by its real-time market price of 0.01944 USD . What is the circulating supply of xx network (XX)? The current circulating supply of xx network (XX) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of xx network (XX)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of xx network (XX) is 0.77 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of xx network (XX)? The 24-hour trading volume of xx network (XX) is $ 136.83K USD .

