What is Symbol (XYM)

Symbol is a blockchain platform launched in March of 2021. It’s the spiritual successor to NEM, featuring a new consensus algorithm called proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens (called mosaics), namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Its client, Catapult, is written in C++.

Symbol is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Symbol investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check XYM staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Symbol on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Symbol buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Symbol Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Symbol, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of XYM? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Symbol price prediction page.

Symbol Price History

Tracing XYM's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing XYM's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Symbol price history page.

Symbol (XYM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Symbol (XYM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XYM token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Symbol (XYM)

Looking for how to buy Symbol? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Symbol on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

XYM to Local Currencies

1 XYM to VND ₫ 231.545685 1 XYM to AUD A$ 0.01363845 1 XYM to GBP ￡ 0.00659925 1 XYM to EUR € 0.00765513 1 XYM to USD $ 0.008799 1 XYM to MYR RM 0.03748374 1 XYM to TRY ₺ 0.35776734 1 XYM to JPY ¥ 1.31985 1 XYM to ARS ARS$ 12.06994026 1 XYM to RUB ₽ 0.71351091 1 XYM to INR ₹ 0.76973652 1 XYM to IDR Rp 144.24587856 1 XYM to KRW ₩ 12.28903536 1 XYM to PHP ₱ 0.51254175 1 XYM to EGP ￡E. 0.42727944 1 XYM to BRL R$ 0.04918641 1 XYM to CAD C$ 0.01214262 1 XYM to BDT ৳ 1.07506182 1 XYM to NGN ₦ 13.47470061 1 XYM to UAH ₴ 0.36683031 1 XYM to VES Bs 1.082277 1 XYM to CLP $ 8.561427 1 XYM to PKR Rs 2.49469248 1 XYM to KZT ₸ 4.78463223 1 XYM to THB ฿ 0.28799127 1 XYM to TWD NT$ 0.26326608 1 XYM to AED د.إ 0.03229233 1 XYM to CHF Fr 0.00712719 1 XYM to HKD HK$ 0.06898416 1 XYM to MAD .د.م 0.08024688 1 XYM to MXN $ 0.16594914 1 XYM to PLN zł 0.03290826 1 XYM to RON лв 0.03906756 1 XYM to SEK kr 0.08605422 1 XYM to BGN лв 0.01504629 1 XYM to HUF Ft 3.07973799 1 XYM to CZK Kč 0.18926649 1 XYM to KWD د.ك 0.002692494 1 XYM to ILS ₪ 0.02982861

Symbol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Symbol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Symbol What is the price of Symbol (XYM) today? The live price of Symbol (XYM) is 0.008799 USD . What is the market cap of Symbol (XYM)? The current market cap of Symbol is $ 54.28M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of XYM by its real-time market price of 0.008799 USD . What is the circulating supply of Symbol (XYM)? The current circulating supply of Symbol (XYM) is 6.17B USD . What was the highest price of Symbol (XYM)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Symbol (XYM) is 0.08816 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Symbol (XYM)? The 24-hour trading volume of Symbol (XYM) is $ 18.18K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

ARI Wallet Daily Quiz Answer Today, August 1, 2025 Looking for today’s ARI Wallet Daily Quiz answer? You’re in the right place. The ARI Wallet Daily Quiz is one of the simplest ways to earn free ARI coins. Just one tap a day rewards you with 10 ARI tokens. Since launching in January 2025, ARI Wallet has gained strong traction in the Web3 testnet space, attracting both beginners and experienced users eager to collect tokens ahead of AriChain’s potential mainnet launch. ARI Wallet Quiz Answer Today – August 1, 2025 Answer verified and updated daily, so you don’t miss your reward. If you got it right, you’ve just earned

Dropee Question of the Day and Daily Combo Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 Dropee Question: What is the term for an item or bonus given to players for completing tasks or achievements in a game? The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: Reward.