What is XYO (XYO)

XYO is the original and largest DePIN, with millions of nodes worldwide. It collects and validates real-world data, bridging Web3 and Web2 in AI, geolocation, and beyond. Our Proof of Location and Proof of Origin technologies power real-world data validation across RWA management, DePIN tracking, real-world gaming, and more. The COIN app by XYO fueled massive network growth. XYO Layer One, our native blockchain, provides scalable, interoperable infrastructure for decentralized data validation, enabling seamless integration, enhanced privacy, and efficient roll-ups.

XYO is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your XYO investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check XYO staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about XYO on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your XYO buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

XYO Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as XYO, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of XYO? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our XYO price prediction page.

XYO Price History

Tracing XYO's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing XYO's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our XYO price history page.

XYO (XYO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of XYO (XYO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XYO token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy XYO (XYO)

Looking for how to buy XYO? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase XYO on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

XYO to Local Currencies

1 XYO to VND ₫ 264.7289 1 XYO to AUD A$ 0.015593 1 XYO to GBP ￡ 0.007545 1 XYO to EUR € 0.0087522 1 XYO to USD $ 0.01006 1 XYO to MYR RM 0.0428556 1 XYO to TRY ₺ 0.4090396 1 XYO to JPY ¥ 1.509 1 XYO to ARS ARS$ 13.7997044 1 XYO to RUB ₽ 0.815866 1 XYO to INR ₹ 0.8800488 1 XYO to IDR Rp 164.9180064 1 XYO to KRW ₩ 13.9916492 1 XYO to PHP ₱ 0.585995 1 XYO to EGP ￡E. 0.4886142 1 XYO to BRL R$ 0.056336 1 XYO to CAD C$ 0.0138828 1 XYO to BDT ৳ 1.2291308 1 XYO to NGN ₦ 15.4057834 1 XYO to UAH ₴ 0.4194014 1 XYO to VES Bs 1.23738 1 XYO to CLP $ 9.7582 1 XYO to PKR Rs 2.8522112 1 XYO to KZT ₸ 5.4703262 1 XYO to THB ฿ 0.3295656 1 XYO to TWD NT$ 0.3008946 1 XYO to AED د.إ 0.0369202 1 XYO to CHF Fr 0.0081486 1 XYO to HKD HK$ 0.0788704 1 XYO to MAD .د.م 0.0917472 1 XYO to MXN $ 0.1898322 1 XYO to PLN zł 0.0376244 1 XYO to RON лв 0.0446664 1 XYO to SEK kr 0.0984874 1 XYO to BGN лв 0.0172026 1 XYO to HUF Ft 3.5248228 1 XYO to CZK Kč 0.2164912 1 XYO to KWD د.ك 0.00307836 1 XYO to ILS ₪ 0.0341034

XYO Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of XYO, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About XYO What is the price of XYO (XYO) today? The live price of XYO (XYO) is 0.01006 USD . What is the market cap of XYO (XYO)? The current market cap of XYO is $ 135.58M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of XYO by its real-time market price of 0.01006 USD . What is the circulating supply of XYO (XYO)? The current circulating supply of XYO (XYO) is 13.48B USD . What was the highest price of XYO (XYO)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of XYO (XYO) is 0.015 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of XYO (XYO)? The 24-hour trading volume of XYO (XYO) is $ 2.83M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!