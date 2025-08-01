More About YAKA

YAKA Live Price Data & Information

Yaka Finance (YAKA) is currently trading at 0.002345 USD with a market cap of -- USD. YAKA to USD price is updated in real-time.

Yaka Finance Key Market Performance:

$ 577.05K USD
24-hour trading volume
-6.56%
Yaka Finance 24-hour price change
-- USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the YAKA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate YAKA price information.

YAKA Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Yaka Finance for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00016484-6.56%
30 Days$ -0.000347-12.90%
60 Days$ +0.000741+46.19%
90 Days$ -0.000051-2.13%
Yaka Finance Price Change Today

Today, YAKA recorded a change of $ -0.00016484 (-6.56%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Yaka Finance 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000347 (-12.90%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Yaka Finance 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, YAKA saw a change of $ +0.000741 (+46.19%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Yaka Finance 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.000051 (-2.13%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

YAKA Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Yaka Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.002344
$ 0.002344$ 0.002344

$ 0.002637
$ 0.002637$ 0.002637

$ 0.125
$ 0.125$ 0.125

-2.42%

-6.56%

-9.22%

YAKA Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
----

$ 577.05K
$ 577.05K$ 577.05K

--
----

What is Yaka Finance (YAKA)

Yaka Finance is Sei’s native liquidity engine. It is a ve(3,3)-styled DEX and launchpad.

Yaka Finance is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Yaka Finance investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check YAKA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Yaka Finance on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Yaka Finance buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Yaka Finance Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Yaka Finance, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of YAKA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Yaka Finance price prediction page.

Yaka Finance Price History

Tracing YAKA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing YAKA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Yaka Finance price history page.

Yaka Finance (YAKA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Yaka Finance (YAKA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about YAKA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Yaka Finance (YAKA)

Looking for how to buy Yaka Finance? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Yaka Finance on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

YAKA to Local Currencies

1 YAKA to VND
61.708675
1 YAKA to AUD
A$0.00363475
1 YAKA to GBP
0.00175875
1 YAKA to EUR
0.00204015
1 YAKA to USD
$0.002345
1 YAKA to MYR
RM0.0099897
1 YAKA to TRY
0.0953477
1 YAKA to JPY
¥0.35175
1 YAKA to ARS
ARS$3.2167303
1 YAKA to RUB
0.19015605
1 YAKA to INR
0.2051406
1 YAKA to IDR
Rp38.4426168
1 YAKA to KRW
3.2751208
1 YAKA to PHP
0.13659625
1 YAKA to EGP
￡E.0.1138732
1 YAKA to BRL
R$0.01310855
1 YAKA to CAD
C$0.0032361
1 YAKA to BDT
0.2865121
1 YAKA to NGN
3.59110955
1 YAKA to UAH
0.09776305
1 YAKA to VES
Bs0.288435
1 YAKA to CLP
$2.281685
1 YAKA to PKR
Rs0.6648544
1 YAKA to KZT
1.27514065
1 YAKA to THB
฿0.07675185
1 YAKA to TWD
NT$0.0701624
1 YAKA to AED
د.إ0.00860615
1 YAKA to CHF
Fr0.00189945
1 YAKA to HKD
HK$0.0183848
1 YAKA to MAD
.د.م0.0213864
1 YAKA to MXN
$0.0442267
1 YAKA to PLN
0.0087703
1 YAKA to RON
лв0.0104118
1 YAKA to SEK
kr0.0229341
1 YAKA to BGN
лв0.00400995
1 YAKA to HUF
Ft0.82077345
1 YAKA to CZK
0.05044095
1 YAKA to KWD
د.ك0.00071757
1 YAKA to ILS
0.00794955

Yaka Finance Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Yaka Finance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Yaka Finance Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Yaka Finance

