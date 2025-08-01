More About YAY

YAY Network Logo

YAY Network Price(YAY)

YAY Network (YAY) Live Price Chart

$0.0005099
$0.0005099
+0.45%1D
USD

YAY Live Price Data & Information

YAY Network (YAY) is currently trading at 0.0005099 USD with a market cap of 350.68K USD. YAY to USD price is updated in real-time.

YAY Network Key Market Performance:

$ 38.33K USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.45%
YAY Network 24-hour price change
687.75M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the YAY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate YAY price information.

YAY Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of YAY Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.000002284+0.45%
30 Days$ +0.0000694+15.75%
60 Days$ -0.0000048-0.94%
90 Days$ -0.0000412-7.48%
YAY Network Price Change Today

Today, YAY recorded a change of $ +0.000002284 (+0.45%), reflecting its latest market activity.

YAY Network 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0000694 (+15.75%), showing the token's short-term performance.

YAY Network 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, YAY saw a change of $ -0.0000048 (-0.94%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

YAY Network 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0000412 (-7.48%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

YAY Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of YAY Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0005069
$ 0.0005069

$ 0.0005101
$ 0.0005101

$ 0.088
$ 0.088

+0.29%

+0.45%

-4.71%

YAY Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 350.68K
$ 350.68K

$ 38.33K
$ 38.33K

687.75M
687.75M

What is YAY Network (YAY)

YAY Network is an innovative and decentralized venture capital and accelerator platform tailored to empower visionary entrepreneurs within the Web3 ecosystem. Pioneering a top-tier launchpad experience, YAY Network offers a unique blend of support services and fair funding opportunities. Through $YAY staking, users gain access to scalable Initial DEX Offerings (IDOs), as well as a Private Alpha group. By harnessing the power of blockchain technology, YAY Network ensures utmost transparency, security, and inclusivity in its funding model. Founders can confidently access a dedicated advisory team, benefiting from expert guidance in private sales, pitch development, website optimization, and more. Additionally, the platform fosters an engaged and supportive community, propelling projects forward with organic awareness and momentum. As an all-encompassing platform for Web3 innovators, YAY Network sets a new standard for decentralized venture capital, paving the way for a flourishing and vibrant landscape of groundbreaking projects and disruptive ideas.

YAY Network is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your YAY Network investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check YAY staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about YAY Network on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your YAY Network buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

YAY Network Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as YAY Network, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of YAY? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our YAY Network price prediction page.

YAY Network Price History

Tracing YAY's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing YAY's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our YAY Network price history page.

YAY Network (YAY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of YAY Network (YAY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about YAY token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy YAY Network (YAY)

Looking for how to buy YAY Network? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase YAY Network on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

YAY to Local Currencies

1 YAY to VND
13.4180185
1 YAY to AUD
A$0.000790345
1 YAY to GBP
0.000382425
1 YAY to EUR
0.000443613
1 YAY to USD
$0.0005099
1 YAY to MYR
RM0.002172174
1 YAY to TRY
0.020732534
1 YAY to JPY
¥0.076485
1 YAY to ARS
ARS$0.699450226
1 YAY to RUB
0.04135289
1 YAY to INR
0.044606052
1 YAY to IDR
Rp8.359015056
1 YAY to KRW
0.709179118
1 YAY to PHP
0.029701675
1 YAY to EGP
￡E.0.024765843
1 YAY to BRL
R$0.00285544
1 YAY to CAD
C$0.000703662
1 YAY to BDT
0.062299582
1 YAY to NGN
0.780855761
1 YAY to UAH
0.021257731
1 YAY to VES
Bs0.0627177
1 YAY to CLP
$0.494603
1 YAY to PKR
Rs0.144566848
1 YAY to KZT
0.277268323
1 YAY to THB
฿0.016704324
1 YAY to TWD
NT$0.015251109
1 YAY to AED
د.إ0.001871333
1 YAY to CHF
Fr0.000413019
1 YAY to HKD
HK$0.003997616
1 YAY to MAD
.د.م0.004650288
1 YAY to MXN
$0.009621813
1 YAY to PLN
0.001907026
1 YAY to RON
лв0.002263956
1 YAY to SEK
kr0.004991921
1 YAY to BGN
лв0.000871929
1 YAY to HUF
Ft0.178658762
1 YAY to CZK
0.010973048
1 YAY to KWD
د.ك0.0001560294
1 YAY to ILS
0.001728561

YAY Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of YAY Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official YAY Network Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About YAY Network

