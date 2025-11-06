ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
The live yieldbasis price today is 0.5135 USD. Track real-time YB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore YB price trend easily at MEXC now.The live yieldbasis price today is 0.5135 USD. Track real-time YB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore YB price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About YB

YB Price Info

What is YB

YB Whitepaper

YB Official Website

YB Tokenomics

YB Price Forecast

YB History

YB Buying Guide

YB-to-Fiat Currency Converter

YB Spot

YB USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

yieldbasis Logo

yieldbasis Price(YB)

1 YB to USD Live Price:

$0.5137
$0.5137$0.5137
-10.80%1D
USD
yieldbasis (YB) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:31:27 (UTC+8)

yieldbasis (YB) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.5127
$ 0.5127$ 0.5127
24H Low
$ 0.5833
$ 0.5833$ 0.5833
24H High

$ 0.5127
$ 0.5127$ 0.5127

$ 0.5833
$ 0.5833$ 0.5833

$ 0.9394352030918264
$ 0.9394352030918264$ 0.9394352030918264

$ 0.35919482061601
$ 0.35919482061601$ 0.35919482061601

-2.57%

-10.80%

-21.09%

-21.09%

yieldbasis (YB) real-time price is $ 0.5135. Over the past 24 hours, YB traded between a low of $ 0.5127 and a high of $ 0.5833, showing active market volatility. YB's all-time high price is $ 0.9394352030918264, while its all-time low price is $ 0.35919482061601.

In terms of short-term performance, YB has changed by -2.57% over the past hour, -10.80% over 24 hours, and -21.09% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

yieldbasis (YB) Market Information

No.479

$ 45.15M
$ 45.15M$ 45.15M

$ 748.92K
$ 748.92K$ 748.92K

$ 513.50M
$ 513.50M$ 513.50M

87.92M
87.92M 87.92M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

700,000,000
700,000,000 700,000,000

8.79%

ETH

The current Market Cap of yieldbasis is $ 45.15M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 748.92K. The circulating supply of YB is 87.92M, with a total supply of 700000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 513.50M.

yieldbasis (YB) Price History USD

Track the price changes of yieldbasis for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.062197-10.80%
30 Days$ +0.1135+28.37%
60 Days$ +0.1135+28.37%
90 Days$ +0.1135+28.37%
yieldbasis Price Change Today

Today, YB recorded a change of $ -0.062197 (-10.80%), reflecting its latest market activity.

yieldbasis 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.1135 (+28.37%), showing the token's short-term performance.

yieldbasis 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, YB saw a change of $ +0.1135 (+28.37%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

yieldbasis 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.1135 (+28.37%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of yieldbasis (YB)?

Check out the yieldbasis Price History page now.

What is yieldbasis (YB)

YieldBasis is a DeFi protocol that enables users to provide liquidity to automated market maker (AMM) pools without experiencing impermanent loss. The protocol achieves this through a 2× compounding leverage mechanism built on Curve Finance's infrastructure, where users deposit crypto assets and receive YieldBasis LP tokens representing their share in the liquidity pool.

yieldbasis is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your yieldbasis investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check YB staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about yieldbasis on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your yieldbasis buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

yieldbasis Price Prediction (USD)

How much will yieldbasis (YB) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your yieldbasis (YB) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for yieldbasis.

Check the yieldbasis price prediction now!

yieldbasis (YB) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of yieldbasis (YB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about YB token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy yieldbasis (YB)

Looking for how to buy yieldbasis? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase yieldbasis on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

YB to Local Currencies

1 yieldbasis(YB) to VND
13,512.7525
1 yieldbasis(YB) to AUD
A$0.785655
1 yieldbasis(YB) to GBP
0.39026
1 yieldbasis(YB) to EUR
0.44161
1 yieldbasis(YB) to USD
$0.5135
1 yieldbasis(YB) to MYR
RM2.14643
1 yieldbasis(YB) to TRY
21.623485
1 yieldbasis(YB) to JPY
¥78.5655
1 yieldbasis(YB) to ARS
ARS$745.278495
1 yieldbasis(YB) to RUB
41.66539
1 yieldbasis(YB) to INR
45.50637
1 yieldbasis(YB) to IDR
Rp8,558.32991
1 yieldbasis(YB) to PHP
30.21434
1 yieldbasis(YB) to EGP
￡E.24.29882
1 yieldbasis(YB) to BRL
R$2.74209
1 yieldbasis(YB) to CAD
C$0.7189
1 yieldbasis(YB) to BDT
62.652135
1 yieldbasis(YB) to NGN
738.84434
1 yieldbasis(YB) to COP
$1,967.429035
1 yieldbasis(YB) to ZAR
R.8.91436
1 yieldbasis(YB) to UAH
21.59781
1 yieldbasis(YB) to TZS
T.Sh.1,261.6695
1 yieldbasis(YB) to VES
Bs114.5105
1 yieldbasis(YB) to CLP
$483.717
1 yieldbasis(YB) to PKR
Rs145.13564
1 yieldbasis(YB) to KZT
270.116405
1 yieldbasis(YB) to THB
฿16.601455
1 yieldbasis(YB) to TWD
NT$15.862015
1 yieldbasis(YB) to AED
د.إ1.884545
1 yieldbasis(YB) to CHF
Fr0.4108
1 yieldbasis(YB) to HKD
HK$3.989895
1 yieldbasis(YB) to AMD
֏196.3624
1 yieldbasis(YB) to MAD
.د.م4.780685
1 yieldbasis(YB) to MXN
$9.54083
1 yieldbasis(YB) to SAR
ريال1.925625
1 yieldbasis(YB) to ETB
Br78.817115
1 yieldbasis(YB) to KES
KSh66.32366
1 yieldbasis(YB) to JOD
د.أ0.3640715
1 yieldbasis(YB) to PLN
1.894815
1 yieldbasis(YB) to RON
лв2.264535
1 yieldbasis(YB) to SEK
kr4.893655
1 yieldbasis(YB) to BGN
лв0.867815
1 yieldbasis(YB) to HUF
Ft172.253575
1 yieldbasis(YB) to CZK
10.850255
1 yieldbasis(YB) to KWD
د.ك0.1576445
1 yieldbasis(YB) to ILS
1.668875
1 yieldbasis(YB) to BOB
Bs3.54315
1 yieldbasis(YB) to AZN
0.87295
1 yieldbasis(YB) to TJS
SM4.73447
1 yieldbasis(YB) to GEL
1.391585
1 yieldbasis(YB) to AOA
Kz468.5174
1 yieldbasis(YB) to BHD
.د.ب0.193076
1 yieldbasis(YB) to BMD
$0.5135
1 yieldbasis(YB) to DKK
kr3.32748
1 yieldbasis(YB) to HNL
L13.49478
1 yieldbasis(YB) to MUR
23.621
1 yieldbasis(YB) to NAD
$8.919495
1 yieldbasis(YB) to NOK
kr5.21716
1 yieldbasis(YB) to NZD
$0.90376
1 yieldbasis(YB) to PAB
B/.0.5135
1 yieldbasis(YB) to PGK
K2.192645
1 yieldbasis(YB) to QAR
ر.ق1.86914
1 yieldbasis(YB) to RSD
дин.52.238355
1 yieldbasis(YB) to UZS
soʻm6,113.09426
1 yieldbasis(YB) to ALL
L43.067245
1 yieldbasis(YB) to ANG
ƒ0.919165
1 yieldbasis(YB) to AWG
ƒ0.9243
1 yieldbasis(YB) to BBD
$1.027
1 yieldbasis(YB) to BAM
KM0.867815
1 yieldbasis(YB) to BIF
Fr1,514.3115
1 yieldbasis(YB) to BND
$0.66755
1 yieldbasis(YB) to BSD
$0.5135
1 yieldbasis(YB) to JMD
$82.339725
1 yieldbasis(YB) to KHR
2,062.24681
1 yieldbasis(YB) to KMF
Fr218.751
1 yieldbasis(YB) to LAK
11,163.043255
1 yieldbasis(YB) to LKR
රු156.550745
1 yieldbasis(YB) to MDL
L8.785985
1 yieldbasis(YB) to MGA
Ar2,313.06075
1 yieldbasis(YB) to MOP
P4.108
1 yieldbasis(YB) to MVR
7.9079
1 yieldbasis(YB) to MWK
MK889.94685
1 yieldbasis(YB) to MZN
MT32.838325
1 yieldbasis(YB) to NPR
रु72.76295
1 yieldbasis(YB) to PYG
3,641.742
1 yieldbasis(YB) to RWF
Fr746.1155
1 yieldbasis(YB) to SBD
$4.22097
1 yieldbasis(YB) to SCR
7.05549
1 yieldbasis(YB) to SRD
$19.795425
1 yieldbasis(YB) to SVC
$4.48799
1 yieldbasis(YB) to SZL
L8.909225
1 yieldbasis(YB) to TMT
m1.79725
1 yieldbasis(YB) to TND
د.ت1.5194465
1 yieldbasis(YB) to TTD
$3.476395
1 yieldbasis(YB) to UGX
Sh1,795.196
1 yieldbasis(YB) to XAF
Fr292.1815
1 yieldbasis(YB) to XCD
$1.38645
1 yieldbasis(YB) to XOF
Fr292.1815
1 yieldbasis(YB) to XPF
Fr52.8905
1 yieldbasis(YB) to BWP
P6.906575
1 yieldbasis(YB) to BZD
$1.032135
1 yieldbasis(YB) to CVE
$49.13168
1 yieldbasis(YB) to DJF
Fr91.403
1 yieldbasis(YB) to DOP
$33.02832
1 yieldbasis(YB) to DZD
د.ج67.11445
1 yieldbasis(YB) to FJD
$1.17078
1 yieldbasis(YB) to GNF
Fr4,464.8825
1 yieldbasis(YB) to GTQ
Q3.93341
1 yieldbasis(YB) to GYD
$107.40366
1 yieldbasis(YB) to ISK
kr65.2145

yieldbasis Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of yieldbasis, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official yieldbasis Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About yieldbasis

How much is yieldbasis (YB) worth today?
The live YB price in USD is 0.5135 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current YB to USD price?
The current price of YB to USD is $ 0.5135. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of yieldbasis?
The market cap for YB is $ 45.15M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of YB?
The circulating supply of YB is 87.92M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of YB?
YB achieved an ATH price of 0.9394352030918264 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of YB?
YB saw an ATL price of 0.35919482061601 USD.
What is the trading volume of YB?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for YB is $ 748.92K USD.
Will YB go higher this year?
YB might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out YB price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:31:27 (UTC+8)

yieldbasis (YB) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-05 17:18:00Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

Hot News

MEXC Highlights Financial Strength and Enhanced Customer Support in Latest Security Report

November 6, 2025

How Cryptocurrencies are Taxed in Romania 

November 6, 2025

How Cryptocurrencies Are Taxed in Germany

November 6, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

YB-to-USD Calculator

Amount

YB
YB
USD
USD

1 YB = 0.5135 USD

Trade YB

YB/USDT
$0.5137
$0.5137$0.5137
-10.81%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,793.56
$102,793.56$102,793.56

-0.90%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,375.70
$3,375.70$3,375.70

-0.67%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$158.02
$158.02$158.02

-1.55%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.0002
$1.0002$1.0002

+0.02%

UCN Logo

UCN

UCN

$1,479.30
$1,479.30$1,479.30

+0.22%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,793.56
$102,793.56$102,793.56

-0.90%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,375.70
$3,375.70$3,375.70

-0.67%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.2903
$2.2903$2.2903

+0.61%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$158.02
$158.02$158.02

-1.55%

Aster Logo

Aster

ASTER

$1.0622
$1.0622$1.0622

-2.11%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

SN64 Logo

SN64

SN64

$0.00
$0.00$0.00

0.00%

Neuralinker Logo

Neuralinker

NEURALINKER

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

SN51 Logo

SN51

SN51

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Folks Finance Logo

Folks Finance

FOLKS

$4.230
$4.230$4.230

+323.00%

UnifAI Logo

UnifAI

UAI

$0.1388
$0.1388$0.1388

+177.60%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Arbit Logo

Arbit

ARBT

$0.042560
$0.042560$0.042560

+4,156.00%

UnifAI Logo

UnifAI

UAI

$0.1388
$0.1388$0.1388

+177.60%

Sapien Logo

Sapien

SAPIEN

$0.31044
$0.31044$0.31044

+144.88%

DEGENFI Logo

DEGENFI

DEGENFI

$0.00000000012180
$0.00000000012180$0.00000000012180

+87.38%

Truvia Logo

Truvia

TRUVIA

$0.0000004474
$0.0000004474$0.0000004474

+70.63%