yieldbasis (YB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into yieldbasis (YB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

yieldbasis (YB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for yieldbasis (YB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 45.10M $ 45.10M $ 45.10M Total Supply: $ 700.00M $ 700.00M $ 700.00M Circulating Supply: $ 87.92M $ 87.92M $ 87.92M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 513.00M $ 513.00M $ 513.00M All-Time High: $ 1.5 $ 1.5 $ 1.5 All-Time Low: $ 0.35919482061601 $ 0.35919482061601 $ 0.35919482061601 Current Price: $ 0.513 $ 0.513 $ 0.513 Learn more about yieldbasis (YB) price Buy YB Now!

yieldbasis (YB) Information YieldBasis is a DeFi protocol that enables users to provide liquidity to automated market maker (AMM) pools without experiencing impermanent loss. The protocol achieves this through a 2× compounding leverage mechanism built on Curve Finance's infrastructure, where users deposit crypto assets and receive YieldBasis LP tokens representing their share in the liquidity pool. YieldBasis is a DeFi protocol that enables users to provide liquidity to automated market maker (AMM) pools without experiencing impermanent loss. The protocol achieves this through a 2× compounding leverage mechanism built on Curve Finance's infrastructure, where users deposit crypto assets and receive YieldBasis LP tokens representing their share in the liquidity pool. Official Website: https://yieldbasis.com Whitepaper: https://github.com/yield-basis/yb-paper/blob/master/leveraged-liquidity-paper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x01791F726B4103694969820be083196cC7c045fF

yieldbasis (YB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of yieldbasis (YB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of YB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many YB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand YB's tokenomics, explore YB token's live price!

How to Buy YB Interested in adding yieldbasis (YB) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy YB, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy YB on MEXC now! yieldbasis (YB) Price History Analyzing the price history of YB helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore YB Price History now! YB Price Prediction Want to know where YB might be heading? Our YB price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See YB token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!