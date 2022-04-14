Yield Guild Games (YGG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Yield Guild Games (YGG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Yield Guild Games (YGG) Information Yield Guild Games (YGG) is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) for investing in non fungible tokens (NFTs) used in virtual worlds and blockchain-based games. Official Website: https://yieldguild.io/ Whitepaper: https://storage.googleapis.com/external_communication/YGG-GuildProtocol-ConceptPaper-2024Sept.pdf Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/EzZp7LRN1xwu3QsB2RJRrWwEGjJGsuWzuMCeQDB3NSPK Buy YGG Now!

Yield Guild Games (YGG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Yield Guild Games (YGG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 80.82M Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 533.82M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 151.40M All-Time High: $ 11.5 All-Time Low: $ 0.119167900856695 Current Price: $ 0.1514

Yield Guild Games (YGG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Yield Guild Games (YGG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of YGG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many YGG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

