Yidocy Plus (YIDO) Information Play, Enjoy, & Earn! Yidocy Plus is the web3 services bringing DeFi + GameFi + Kpop culture together! It offers truly unique user experiences covering from high-yield staking to game & Kpop playgrounds. Join this exciting community packed with real-world rewards opportunities and entertainment. Official Website: https://www.yidocyplus.io/ Whitepaper: https://yidocy.io/assets/Yidocy-white-paper_V1.2.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x9973ee0bb7f10988f23ecfff54dc654a7f173e2c Buy YIDO Now!

Yidocy Plus (YIDO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Yidocy Plus (YIDO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 135.50K $ 135.50K $ 135.50K All-Time High: $ 0.9 $ 0.9 $ 0.9 All-Time Low: $ 0.001499516562502946 $ 0.001499516562502946 $ 0.001499516562502946 Current Price: $ 0.001355 $ 0.001355 $ 0.001355 Learn more about Yidocy Plus (YIDO) price

Yidocy Plus (YIDO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Yidocy Plus (YIDO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of YIDO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many YIDO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand YIDO's tokenomics, explore YIDO token's live price!

