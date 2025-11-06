ExchangeDEX+
The live Yellow Umbrella price today is 0.0001669 USD. Track real-time YU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore YU price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Yellow Umbrella price today is 0.0001669 USD. Track real-time YU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore YU price trend easily at MEXC now.

Yellow Umbrella Price(YU)

1 YU to USD Live Price:

$0.0001669
+5.10%1D
USD
Yellow Umbrella (YU) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:36:12 (UTC+8)

Yellow Umbrella (YU) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0001562
24H Low
$ 0.0001728
24H High

$ 0.0001562
$ 0.0001728
$ 0.000960038828670104
$ 0.000070520188408372
+1.39%

+5.10%

-52.28%

-52.28%

Yellow Umbrella (YU) real-time price is $ 0.0001669. Over the past 24 hours, YU traded between a low of $ 0.0001562 and a high of $ 0.0001728, showing active market volatility. YU's all-time high price is $ 0.000960038828670104, while its all-time low price is $ 0.000070520188408372.

In terms of short-term performance, YU has changed by +1.39% over the past hour, +5.10% over 24 hours, and -52.28% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Yellow Umbrella (YU) Market Information

No.4596

$ 0.00
$ 45.63K
$ 1.67B
0.00
10,000,000,000,000
10,000,000,000,000
0.00%

SOL

The current Market Cap of Yellow Umbrella is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 45.63K. The circulating supply of YU is 0.00, with a total supply of 10000000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.67B.

Yellow Umbrella (YU) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Yellow Umbrella for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.000008099+5.10%
30 Days$ +0.0001044+167.04%
60 Days$ +0.0001044+167.04%
90 Days$ +0.0001044+167.04%
Yellow Umbrella Price Change Today

Today, YU recorded a change of $ +0.000008099 (+5.10%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Yellow Umbrella 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0001044 (+167.04%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Yellow Umbrella 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, YU saw a change of $ +0.0001044 (+167.04%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Yellow Umbrella 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0001044 (+167.04%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Yellow Umbrella (YU)?

Check out the Yellow Umbrella Price History page now.

What is Yellow Umbrella (YU)

YU Token is a blockchain-based payment solution designed to empower small businesses and consumers through fast, low-cost, and decentralized transactions. Built on the Solana blockchain, YU Token offers high-speed processing and minimal fees, making it ideal for real-world use cases like retail payments, loyalty rewards, and location-based services. The project integrates DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks) to connect physical environments with blockchain technology, enabling features such as QR code payments and smart device integration.

Yellow Umbrella is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Yellow Umbrella investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check YU staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Yellow Umbrella on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Yellow Umbrella buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Yellow Umbrella Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Yellow Umbrella (YU) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Yellow Umbrella (YU) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Yellow Umbrella.

Check the Yellow Umbrella price prediction now!

Yellow Umbrella (YU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Yellow Umbrella (YU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about YU token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Yellow Umbrella (YU)

Looking for how to buy Yellow Umbrella? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Yellow Umbrella on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

YU to Local Currencies

Yellow Umbrella Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Yellow Umbrella, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Yellow Umbrella Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Yellow Umbrella

How much is Yellow Umbrella (YU) worth today?
The live YU price in USD is 0.0001669 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current YU to USD price?
The current price of YU to USD is $ 0.0001669. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Yellow Umbrella?
The market cap for YU is $ 0.00 USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of YU?
The circulating supply of YU is 0.00 USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of YU?
YU achieved an ATH price of 0.000960038828670104 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of YU?
YU saw an ATL price of 0.000070520188408372 USD.
What is the trading volume of YU?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for YU is $ 45.63K USD.
Will YU go higher this year?
YU might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out YU price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Yellow Umbrella (YU) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-05 17:18:00Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

