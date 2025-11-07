Yellow Umbrella (YU) Tokenomics
YU Token is a blockchain-based payment solution designed to empower small businesses and consumers through fast, low-cost, and decentralized transactions. Built on the Solana blockchain, YU Token offers high-speed processing and minimal fees, making it ideal for real-world use cases like retail payments, loyalty rewards, and location-based services. The project integrates DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks) to connect physical environments with blockchain technology, enabling features such as QR code payments and smart device integration.
Yellow Umbrella (YU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Yellow Umbrella (YU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of YU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many YU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Yellow Umbrella (YU) Price History
Analyzing the price history of YU helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
