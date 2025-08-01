More About YURU

YURU COIN Logo

YURU COIN Price(YURU)

YURU COIN (YURU) Live Price Chart

$0.9304
$0.9304$0.9304
-4.76%1D
USD

YURU Live Price Data & Information

YURU COIN (YURU) is currently trading at 0.9304 USD with a market cap of -- USD. YURU to USD price is updated in real-time.

YURU COIN Key Market Performance:

$ 163.67K USD
24-hour trading volume
-4.76%
YURU COIN 24-hour price change
-- USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the YURU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

YURU Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of YURU COIN for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0465-4.76%
30 Days$ +0.5804+165.82%
60 Days$ +0.5804+165.82%
90 Days$ +0.5804+165.82%
YURU COIN Price Change Today

Today, YURU recorded a change of $ -0.0465 (-4.76%), reflecting its latest market activity.

YURU COIN 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.5804 (+165.82%), showing the token's short-term performance.

YURU COIN 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, YURU saw a change of $ +0.5804 (+165.82%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

YURU COIN 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.5804 (+165.82%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

YURU Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of YURU COIN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.9304
$ 0.9304$ 0.9304

$ 1.01
$ 1.01$ 1.01

$ 1.1559
$ 1.1559$ 1.1559

-1.67%

-4.76%

-7.15%

YURU Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
----

$ 163.67K
$ 163.67K$ 163.67K

--
----

What is YURU COIN (YURU)

YURU COIN is the official token of Japan’s beloved Yuru-Chara Grand Prix — a nationwide mascot competition that has drawn over 738 million page views and 170 million cumulative votes since 2011. The token powers fan voting, campaigns, and NFT interaction, and employs a deflationary model where tokens are burned through participation.

YURU COIN is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your YURU COIN investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check YURU staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about YURU COIN on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your YURU COIN buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

YURU COIN Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as YURU COIN, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of YURU? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our YURU COIN price prediction page.

YURU COIN Price History

Tracing YURU's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing YURU's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our YURU COIN price history page.

YURU COIN (YURU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of YURU COIN (YURU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about YURU token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy YURU COIN (YURU)

Looking for how to buy YURU COIN? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase YURU COIN on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

YURU to Local Currencies

1 YURU to VND
24,483.476
1 YURU to AUD
A$1.44212
1 YURU to GBP
0.6978
1 YURU to EUR
0.809448
1 YURU to USD
$0.9304
1 YURU to MYR
RM3.963504
1 YURU to TRY
37.830064
1 YURU to JPY
¥139.56
1 YURU to ARS
ARS$1,276.266896
1 YURU to RUB
75.446136
1 YURU to INR
81.391392
1 YURU to IDR
Rp15,252.456576
1 YURU to KRW
1,299.433856
1 YURU to PHP
54.1958
1 YURU to EGP
￡E.45.180224
1 YURU to BRL
R$5.200936
1 YURU to CAD
C$1.283952
1 YURU to BDT
113.676272
1 YURU to NGN
1,424.805256
1 YURU to UAH
38.788376
1 YURU to VES
Bs114.4392
1 YURU to CLP
$905.2792
1 YURU to PKR
Rs263.787008
1 YURU to KZT
505.923608
1 YURU to THB
฿30.451992
1 YURU to TWD
NT$27.837568
1 YURU to AED
د.إ3.414568
1 YURU to CHF
Fr0.753624
1 YURU to HKD
HK$7.294336
1 YURU to MAD
.د.م8.485248
1 YURU to MXN
$17.547344
1 YURU to PLN
3.479696
1 YURU to RON
лв4.130976
1 YURU to SEK
kr9.099312
1 YURU to BGN
лв1.590984
1 YURU to HUF
Ft325.649304
1 YURU to CZK
20.012904
1 YURU to KWD
د.ك0.2847024
1 YURU to ILS
3.154056

YURU COIN Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of YURU COIN, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official YURU COIN Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About YURU COIN

