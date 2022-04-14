YURU COIN (YURU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into YURU COIN (YURU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

YURU COIN (YURU) Information YURU COIN is the official token of Japan’s beloved Yuru-Chara Grand Prix — a nationwide mascot competition that has drawn over 738 million page views and 170 million cumulative votes since 2011. The token powers fan voting, campaigns, and NFT interaction, and employs a deflationary model where tokens are burned through participation. Official Website: https://en.coin.yurugp.jp/ Whitepaper: https://en.coin.yurugp.jp/%e3%83%9b%e3%83%af%e3%82%a4%e3%83%88%e3%83%9a%e3%83%bc%e3%83%91%e3%83%bc/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/mm7g78aMJZv8QB4Q15qbsM3UQJZWof85vwC2NSxRh2Q Buy YURU Now!

YURU COIN (YURU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for YURU COIN (YURU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: $ 10.00M $ 10.00M $ 10.00M Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.86M $ 8.86M $ 8.86M All-Time High: $ 1.1559 $ 1.1559 $ 1.1559 All-Time Low: $ 0.346206572110043 $ 0.346206572110043 $ 0.346206572110043 Current Price: $ 0.8859 $ 0.8859 $ 0.8859 Learn more about YURU COIN (YURU) price

YURU COIN (YURU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of YURU COIN (YURU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of YURU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many YURU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand YURU's tokenomics, explore YURU token's live price!

