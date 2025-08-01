What is ZAYA AI (ZAI)

ZayaAI is a ground-breaking ecosystem that aims to combat cancers by seeking to leverage the latest Al technologies and medical screening procedures to provide early detection, prevention, and treatment. The ecosystem consists of three interconnected business units: Zaya Artificial Intelligence, Zaya Medical Clinic, and Zaya Pathology Lab. These units work cohesively to deliver a wide range of medical services to patients, doctors, hospitals, medical clinics, pathology labs, pharmaceutical companies and research institutes. These services would be basically made accessible by means of the $ZAYA token alternatively, while receiving Rewards.

ZAYA AI Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ZAYA AI, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ZAI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ZAYA AI price prediction page.

ZAYA AI Price History

Tracing ZAI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ZAI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ZAYA AI price history page.

ZAYA AI (ZAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ZAYA AI (ZAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy ZAYA AI (ZAI)

ZAI to Local Currencies

1 ZAI to USD $ 0.01309

ZAYA AI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ZAYA AI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

What is the price of ZAYA AI (ZAI) today? The live price of ZAYA AI (ZAI) is 0.01309 USD . What is the market cap of ZAYA AI (ZAI)? The current market cap of ZAYA AI is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ZAI by its real-time market price of 0.01309 USD . What is the circulating supply of ZAYA AI (ZAI)? The current circulating supply of ZAYA AI (ZAI) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of ZAYA AI (ZAI)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of ZAYA AI (ZAI) is 0.4953 USD .

