ZANO (ZANO) Live Price Chart

ZANO Live Price Data & Information

ZANO (ZANO) is currently trading at 9.666 USD with a market cap of 129.83M USD. ZANO to USD price is updated in real-time.

ZANO Key Market Performance:

$ 938.85K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.57%
ZANO 24-hour price change
13.43M USD
Circulating supply

ZANO Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of ZANO for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.05541-0.57%
30 Days$ -0.128-1.31%
60 Days$ -2.884-22.99%
90 Days$ -2.427-20.07%
ZANO Price Change Today

Today, ZANO recorded a change of $ -0.05541 (-0.57%), reflecting its latest market activity.

ZANO 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.128 (-1.31%), showing the token's short-term performance.

ZANO 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ZANO saw a change of $ -2.884 (-22.99%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

ZANO 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -2.427 (-20.07%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ZANO Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of ZANO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 9.113
$ 9.899
$ 18.254
-0.57%

ZANO Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 129.83M
$ 938.85K
13.43M
What is ZANO (ZANO)

Zano is an open-source cryptocurrency and ecosystem with enterprise-grade privacy, security, and scalability that operates as a robust foundation for confidential assets and decentralised applications (dApps).

ZANO Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ZANO, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ZANO? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ZANO price prediction page.

ZANO Price History

Tracing ZANO's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ZANO's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ZANO price history page.

ZANO (ZANO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ZANO (ZANO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZANO token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy ZANO (ZANO)

ZANO Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ZANO, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ZANO Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ZANO

