The live ZARA AI price today is 0.001699 USD. Track real-time ZARA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ZARA price trend easily at MEXC now.

1 ZARA to USD Live Price:

$0.001699
$0.001699$0.001699
-2.35%1D
USD
ZARA AI (ZARA) Live Price Chart
ZARA AI (ZARA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.001509
$ 0.001509$ 0.001509
24H Low
$ 0.001926
$ 0.001926$ 0.001926
24H High

$ 0.001509
$ 0.001509$ 0.001509

$ 0.001926
$ 0.001926$ 0.001926

--
----

--
----

+1.61%

-2.35%

-38.07%

-38.07%

ZARA AI (ZARA) real-time price is $ 0.001699. Over the past 24 hours, ZARA traded between a low of $ 0.001509 and a high of $ 0.001926, showing active market volatility. ZARA's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, ZARA has changed by +1.61% over the past hour, -2.35% over 24 hours, and -38.07% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ZARA AI (ZARA) Market Information

--
----

$ 62.23K
$ 62.23K$ 62.23K

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

--
----

SOL

The current Market Cap of ZARA AI is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 62.23K. The circulating supply of ZARA is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.

ZARA AI (ZARA) Price History USD

Track the price changes of ZARA AI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00004089-2.35%
30 Days$ -0.000301-15.05%
60 Days$ -0.000301-15.05%
90 Days$ -0.000301-15.05%
ZARA AI Price Change Today

Today, ZARA recorded a change of $ -0.00004089 (-2.35%), reflecting its latest market activity.

ZARA AI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000301 (-15.05%), showing the token's short-term performance.

ZARA AI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ZARA saw a change of $ -0.000301 (-15.05%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

ZARA AI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.000301 (-15.05%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of ZARA AI (ZARA)?

Check out the ZARA AI Price History page now.

What is ZARA AI (ZARA)

An AI agent that turns ideas into on-chain apps with built-in payments, integrated with Vistara and Ionet for one-click deployment on Solana.

ZARA AI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ZARA AI investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ZARA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about ZARA AI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ZARA AI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ZARA AI Price Prediction (USD)

How much will ZARA AI (ZARA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your ZARA AI (ZARA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for ZARA AI.

Check the ZARA AI price prediction now!

ZARA AI (ZARA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ZARA AI (ZARA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZARA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy ZARA AI (ZARA)

Looking for how to buy ZARA AI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ZARA AI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to VND
44.709185
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to AUD
A$0.00259947
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to GBP
0.00129124
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to EUR
0.00146114
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to USD
$0.001699
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to MYR
RM0.00710182
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to TRY
0.07154489
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to JPY
¥0.259947
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to ARS
ARS$2.46587763
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to RUB
0.13785686
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to INR
0.15056538
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to IDR
Rp28.31665534
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to PHP
0.09996916
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to EGP
￡E.0.08039668
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to BRL
R$0.00907266
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to CAD
C$0.0023786
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to BDT
0.20729499
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to NGN
2.44458916
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to COP
$6.50956559
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to ZAR
R.0.02949464
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to UAH
0.07145994
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to TZS
T.Sh.4.174443
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to VES
Bs0.378877
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to CLP
$1.600458
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to PKR
Rs0.48020536
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to KZT
0.89372497
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to THB
฿0.05492867
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to TWD
NT$0.05248211
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to AED
د.إ0.00623533
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to CHF
Fr0.0013592
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to HKD
HK$0.01320123
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to AMD
֏0.6496976
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to MAD
.د.م0.01581769
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to MXN
$0.03156742
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to SAR
ريال0.00637125
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to ETB
Br0.26077951
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to KES
KSh0.21944284
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to JOD
د.أ0.001204591
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to PLN
0.00626931
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to RON
лв0.00749259
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to SEK
kr0.01619147
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to BGN
лв0.00287131
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to HUF
Ft0.56992955
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to CZK
0.03589987
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to KWD
د.ك0.000521593
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to ILS
0.00552175
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to BOB
Bs0.0117231
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to AZN
0.0028883
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to TJS
SM0.01566478
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to GEL
0.00460429
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to AOA
Kz1.5501676
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to BHD
.د.ب0.000638824
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to BMD
$0.001699
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to DKK
kr0.01100952
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to HNL
L0.04464972
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to MUR
0.078154
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to NAD
$0.02951163
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to NOK
kr0.01726184
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to NZD
$0.00299024
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to PAB
B/.0.001699
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to PGK
K0.00725473
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to QAR
ر.ق0.00618436
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to RSD
дин.0.17283927
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to UZS
soʻm20.22618724
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to ALL
L0.14249513
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to ANG
ƒ0.00304121
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to AWG
ƒ0.0030582
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to BBD
$0.003398
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to BAM
KM0.00287131
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to BIF
Fr5.010351
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to BND
$0.0022087
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to BSD
$0.001699
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to JMD
$0.27243465
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to KHR
6.82328594
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to KMF
Fr0.723774
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to LAK
36.93478187
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to LKR
රු0.51797413
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to MDL
L0.02906989
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to MGA
Ar7.6531455
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to MOP
P0.013592
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to MVR
0.0261646
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to MWK
MK2.9445369
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to MZN
MT0.10865105
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to NPR
रु0.2407483
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to PYG
12.049308
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to RWF
Fr2.468647
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to SBD
$0.01396578
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to SCR
0.02334426
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to SRD
$0.06549645
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to SVC
$0.01484926
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to SZL
L0.02947765
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to TMT
m0.0059465
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to TND
د.ت0.005027341
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to TTD
$0.01150223
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to UGX
Sh5.939704
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to XAF
Fr0.966731
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to XCD
$0.0045873
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to XOF
Fr0.966731
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to XPF
Fr0.174997
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to BWP
P0.02285155
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to BZD
$0.00341499
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to CVE
$0.16256032
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to DJF
Fr0.302422
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to DOP
$0.10927968
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to DZD
د.ج0.2220593
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to FJD
$0.00387372
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to GNF
Fr14.772805
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to GTQ
Q0.01301434
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to GYD
$0.35536284
1 ZARA AI(ZARA) to ISK
kr0.215773

For a more in-depth understanding of ZARA AI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ZARA AI

How much is ZARA AI (ZARA) worth today?
The live ZARA price in USD is 0.001699 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current ZARA to USD price?
The current price of ZARA to USD is $ 0.001699. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of ZARA AI?
The market cap for ZARA is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of ZARA?
The circulating supply of ZARA is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ZARA?
ZARA achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ZARA?
ZARA saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of ZARA?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ZARA is $ 62.23K USD.
Will ZARA go higher this year?
ZARA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ZARA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
ZARA AI (ZARA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-05 17:18:00Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

MEXC Highlights Financial Strength and Enhanced Customer Support in Latest Security Report

November 6, 2025

How Cryptocurrencies are Taxed in Romania 

November 6, 2025

How Cryptocurrencies Are Taxed in Germany

November 6, 2025
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

