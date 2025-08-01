More About ZBCN

Zebec Network Logo

Zebec Network Price(ZBCN)

Zebec Network (ZBCN) Live Price Chart

-6.18%1D
USD

ZBCN Live Price Data & Information

Zebec Network (ZBCN) is currently trading at 0.0051081 USD with a market cap of 454.16M USD. ZBCN to USD price is updated in real-time.

Zebec Network Key Market Performance:

$ 3.35M USD
24-hour trading volume
-6.18%
Zebec Network 24-hour price change
88.91B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the ZBCN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ZBCN price information.

ZBCN Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Zebec Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00033633-6.18%
30 Days$ +0.0018498+56.77%
60 Days$ -0.0017472-25.49%
90 Days$ +0.0035945+237.48%
Zebec Network Price Change Today

Today, ZBCN recorded a change of $ -0.00033633 (-6.18%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Zebec Network 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0018498 (+56.77%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Zebec Network 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ZBCN saw a change of $ -0.0017472 (-25.49%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Zebec Network 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0035945 (+237.48%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ZBCN Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Zebec Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

-0.11%

-6.18%

+21.41%

ZBCN Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Zebec Network (ZBCN)

ZBCN Token is the governance and utility token of the Zebec Network. Holders of ZBCN have voting rights in the governance system and vote on critical decisions that affect the network and the ecosystem. ZBCN token is used in gas fees on Nautilus and unlocks a variety of benefits and incentives for holders.

Zebec Network is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Zebec Network investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ZBCN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Zebec Network on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Zebec Network buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Zebec Network Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Zebec Network, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ZBCN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Zebec Network price prediction page.

Zebec Network Price History

Tracing ZBCN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ZBCN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Zebec Network price history page.

Zebec Network (ZBCN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Zebec Network (ZBCN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZBCN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Zebec Network (ZBCN)

Looking for how to buy Zebec Network? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Zebec Network on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ZBCN to Local Currencies

1 ZBCN to VND
134.4196515
1 ZBCN to AUD
A$0.007917555
1 ZBCN to GBP
0.003831075
1 ZBCN to EUR
0.004444047
1 ZBCN to USD
$0.0051081
1 ZBCN to MYR
RM0.021760506
1 ZBCN to TRY
0.207695346
1 ZBCN to JPY
¥0.766215
1 ZBCN to ARS
ARS$7.006985094
1 ZBCN to RUB
0.41426691
1 ZBCN to INR
0.446856588
1 ZBCN to IDR
Rp83.739330864
1 ZBCN to KRW
7.104447642
1 ZBCN to PHP
0.297546825
1 ZBCN to EGP
￡E.0.248100417
1 ZBCN to BRL
R$0.02860536
1 ZBCN to CAD
C$0.007049178
1 ZBCN to BDT
0.624107658
1 ZBCN to NGN
7.822493259
1 ZBCN to UAH
0.212956689
1 ZBCN to VES
Bs0.6282963
1 ZBCN to CLP
$4.954857
1 ZBCN to PKR
Rs1.448248512
1 ZBCN to KZT
2.777631537
1 ZBCN to THB
฿0.167341356
1 ZBCN to TWD
NT$0.152783271
1 ZBCN to AED
د.إ0.018746727
1 ZBCN to CHF
Fr0.004137561
1 ZBCN to HKD
HK$0.040047504
1 ZBCN to MAD
.د.م0.046585872
1 ZBCN to MXN
$0.096389847
1 ZBCN to PLN
0.019104294
1 ZBCN to RON
лв0.022679964
1 ZBCN to SEK
kr0.050008299
1 ZBCN to BGN
лв0.008734851
1 ZBCN to HUF
Ft1.789776078
1 ZBCN to CZK
0.109926312
1 ZBCN to KWD
د.ك0.0015630786
1 ZBCN to ILS
0.017316459

Zebec Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Zebec Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Zebec Network Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Zebec Network

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

