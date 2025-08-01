More About ZBU

ZEEBU Logo

ZEEBU Price(ZBU)

ZEEBU (ZBU) Live Price Chart

$2.0383
$2.0383$2.0383
-0.81%1D
USD

ZBU Live Price Data & Information

ZEEBU (ZBU) is currently trading at 2.0383 USD with a market cap of 527.86M USD. ZBU to USD price is updated in real-time.

ZEEBU Key Market Performance:

$ 43.27K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.81%
ZEEBU 24-hour price change
258.97M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the ZBU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

ZBU Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of ZEEBU for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.016645-0.80%
30 Days$ -0.8475-29.37%
60 Days$ -1.2004-37.07%
90 Days$ -0.3508-14.69%
ZEEBU Price Change Today

Today, ZBU recorded a change of $ -0.016645 (-0.80%), reflecting its latest market activity.

ZEEBU 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.8475 (-29.37%), showing the token's short-term performance.

ZEEBU 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ZBU saw a change of $ -1.2004 (-37.07%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

ZEEBU 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.3508 (-14.69%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ZBU Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of ZEEBU: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 2.0278
$ 2.0278$ 2.0278

$ 2.07
$ 2.07$ 2.07

$ 5.2177
$ 5.2177$ 5.2177

+0.24%

-0.80%

-18.47%

ZBU Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 527.86M
$ 527.86M$ 527.86M

$ 43.27K
$ 43.27K$ 43.27K

258.97M
258.97M 258.97M

What is ZEEBU (ZBU)

Zeebu is World’s first loyalty Utility token created for Telecom Carrier Businesses. Zeebu loyalty utility token is an ERC 20 token designed to incentivize and reward Telecom Carriers participating in the Zeebu Ecosystem.

Zeebu is World's first loyalty Utility token created for Telecom Carrier Businesses. Zeebu loyalty utility token is an ERC 20 token designed to incentivize and reward Telecom Carriers participating in the Zeebu Ecosystem.

ZEEBU is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ZBU staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about ZEEBU on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ZEEBU buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ZEEBU Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ZEEBU, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ZBU? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?

ZEEBU Price History

Tracing ZBU's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ZBU's potential future trajectory.

ZEEBU (ZBU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ZEEBU (ZBU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy.

How to buy ZEEBU (ZBU)

Looking for how to buy ZEEBU? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!

ZBU to Local Currencies

1 ZBU to VND
53,637.8645
1 ZBU to AUD
A$3.159365
1 ZBU to GBP
1.528725
1 ZBU to EUR
1.773321
1 ZBU to USD
$2.0383
1 ZBU to MYR
RM8.683158
1 ZBU to TRY
82.877278
1 ZBU to JPY
¥305.745
1 ZBU to ARS
ARS$2,796.017642
1 ZBU to RUB
165.30613
1 ZBU to INR
178.310484
1 ZBU to IDR
Rp33,414.748752
1 ZBU to KRW
2,834.908406
1 ZBU to PHP
118.730975
1 ZBU to EGP
￡E.99.000231
1 ZBU to BRL
R$11.41448
1 ZBU to CAD
C$2.812854
1 ZBU to BDT
249.039494
1 ZBU to NGN
3,121.432237
1 ZBU to UAH
84.976727
1 ZBU to VES
Bs250.7109
1 ZBU to CLP
$1,977.151
1 ZBU to PKR
Rs577.898816
1 ZBU to KZT
1,108.366391
1 ZBU to THB
฿66.774708
1 ZBU to TWD
NT$60.965553
1 ZBU to AED
د.إ7.480561
1 ZBU to CHF
Fr1.651023
1 ZBU to HKD
HK$15.980272
1 ZBU to MAD
.د.م18.589296
1 ZBU to MXN
$38.462721
1 ZBU to PLN
7.623242
1 ZBU to RON
лв9.050052
1 ZBU to SEK
kr19.954957
1 ZBU to BGN
лв3.485493
1 ZBU to HUF
Ft714.179554
1 ZBU to CZK
43.864216
1 ZBU to KWD
د.ك0.6237198
1 ZBU to ILS
6.909837

ZEEBU Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ZEEBU, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ZEEBU Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ZEEBU

