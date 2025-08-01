What is ZChains (ZCD)

ZChains is a state-of-the-art Layer 1 blockchain, boasting a modular, EVM-compatible structure powered by a Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism.With ZChain’s EVM compatibility, seamless integration with existing Ethereum-based dApps opens doors to endless possibilities.

ZChains Price Prediction

ZChains Price History

ZChains (ZCD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ZChains (ZCD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZCD token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy ZChains (ZCD)

ZCD to Local Currencies

ZChains Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ZChains, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ZChains What is the price of ZChains (ZCD) today? The live price of ZChains (ZCD) is 0.01298 USD . What is the market cap of ZChains (ZCD)? The current market cap of ZChains is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ZCD by its real-time market price of 0.01298 USD . What is the circulating supply of ZChains (ZCD)? The current circulating supply of ZChains (ZCD) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of ZChains (ZCD)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of ZChains (ZCD) is 0.7 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of ZChains (ZCD)? The 24-hour trading volume of ZChains (ZCD) is $ 67.54K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

