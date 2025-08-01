More About ZCD

ZChains Logo

ZChains Price(ZCD)

ZChains (ZCD) Live Price Chart

$0.01298
$0.01298$0.01298
-0.84%1D
USD

ZCD Live Price Data & Information

ZChains (ZCD) is currently trading at 0.01298 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. ZCD to USD price is updated in real-time.

ZChains Key Market Performance:

$ 67.54K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.84%
ZChains 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the ZCD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

ZCD Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of ZChains for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00011-0.84%
30 Days$ +0.00005+0.38%
60 Days$ +0.00067+5.44%
90 Days$ +0.00025+1.96%
ZChains Price Change Today

Today, ZCD recorded a change of $ -0.00011 (-0.84%), reflecting its latest market activity.

ZChains 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00005 (+0.38%), showing the token's short-term performance.

ZChains 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ZCD saw a change of $ +0.00067 (+5.44%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

ZChains 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.00025 (+1.96%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ZCD Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of ZChains: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.01289
$ 0.01289$ 0.01289

$ 0.01314
$ 0.01314$ 0.01314

$ 0.7
$ 0.7$ 0.7

+0.62%

-0.84%

+0.62%

ZCD Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 67.54K
$ 67.54K$ 67.54K

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is ZChains (ZCD)

ZChains is a state-of-the-art Layer 1 blockchain, boasting a modular, EVM-compatible structure powered by a Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism.With ZChain’s EVM compatibility, seamless integration with existing Ethereum-based dApps opens doors to endless possibilities.

ZChains is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ZChains investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ZCD staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about ZChains on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ZChains buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ZChains Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ZChains, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ZCD? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ZChains price prediction page.

ZChains Price History

Tracing ZCD's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ZCD's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ZChains price history page.

ZChains (ZCD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ZChains (ZCD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZCD token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy ZChains (ZCD)

Looking for how to buy ZChains? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ZChains on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

ZCD to Local Currencies

1 ZCD to VND
341.5687
1 ZCD to AUD
A$0.020119
1 ZCD to GBP
0.009735
1 ZCD to EUR
0.0112926
1 ZCD to USD
$0.01298
1 ZCD to MYR
RM0.0552948
1 ZCD to TRY
0.5277668
1 ZCD to JPY
¥1.947
1 ZCD to ARS
ARS$17.8051852
1 ZCD to RUB
1.0525482
1 ZCD to INR
1.1354904
1 ZCD to IDR
Rp212.7868512
1 ZCD to KRW
18.1283872
1 ZCD to PHP
0.756085
1 ZCD to EGP
￡E.0.6303088
1 ZCD to BRL
R$0.0725582
1 ZCD to CAD
C$0.0179124
1 ZCD to BDT
1.5858964
1 ZCD to NGN
19.8774422
1 ZCD to UAH
0.5411362
1 ZCD to VES
Bs1.59654
1 ZCD to CLP
$12.62954
1 ZCD to PKR
Rs3.6800896
1 ZCD to KZT
7.0581346
1 ZCD to THB
฿0.4248354
1 ZCD to TWD
NT$0.3883616
1 ZCD to AED
د.إ0.0476366
1 ZCD to CHF
Fr0.0105138
1 ZCD to HKD
HK$0.1017632
1 ZCD to MAD
.د.م0.1183776
1 ZCD to MXN
$0.2448028
1 ZCD to PLN
0.0485452
1 ZCD to RON
лв0.0576312
1 ZCD to SEK
kr0.1269444
1 ZCD to BGN
лв0.0221958
1 ZCD to HUF
Ft4.5415722
1 ZCD to CZK
0.27907
1 ZCD to KWD
د.ك0.00397188
1 ZCD to ILS
0.0440022

ZChains Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ZChains, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ZChains Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ZChains

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

