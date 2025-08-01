What is Zcash (ZEC)

Zcash is a cryptocurrency that grew out of the Zerocoin project, aimed at improving anonymity for Bitcoin users. The Zerocoin protocol was initially improved and transformed into Zerocash, which thus yielded the Zcash cryptocurrency in 2016. The founder and CEO of Zcash is Zooko Wilcox-O'Hearn. Its founding team includes cryptographer Matthew D. Green from Johns Hopkins University. Roger Ver was one of Zcash's initial investors.

Zcash Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Zcash, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ZEC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Zcash price prediction page.

Zcash Price History

Tracing ZEC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ZEC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Zcash price history page.

Zcash (ZEC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Zcash (ZEC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZEC token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Zcash (ZEC)

Looking for how to buy Zcash? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!

ZEC to Local Currencies

Zcash Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Zcash, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Zcash What is the price of Zcash (ZEC) today? The live price of Zcash (ZEC) is 36.66 USD . What is the market cap of Zcash (ZEC)? The current market cap of Zcash is $ 591.80M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ZEC by its real-time market price of 36.66 USD . What is the circulating supply of Zcash (ZEC)? The current circulating supply of Zcash (ZEC) is 16.14M USD . What was the highest price of Zcash (ZEC)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Zcash (ZEC) is 371.16 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Zcash (ZEC)? The 24-hour trading volume of Zcash (ZEC) is $ 729.92K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

