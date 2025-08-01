What is Zenqira (ZENQ)

ZENQ token powers AI training and decentralized computing, giving users access to computing resources without managing datacenters or GPUs. It enables passive income through GPU lending and supports investments in AI projects within the Zenqira ecosystem.

Zenqira is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Zenqira (ZENQ) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Zenqira (ZENQ) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZENQ token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Zenqira What is the price of Zenqira (ZENQ) today? The live price of Zenqira (ZENQ) is 0.0017 USD . What is the market cap of Zenqira (ZENQ)? The current market cap of Zenqira is $ 278.73K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ZENQ by its real-time market price of 0.0017 USD . What is the circulating supply of Zenqira (ZENQ)? The current circulating supply of Zenqira (ZENQ) is 163.96M USD . What was the highest price of Zenqira (ZENQ)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Zenqira (ZENQ) is 0.0265 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Zenqira (ZENQ)? The 24-hour trading volume of Zenqira (ZENQ) is $ 877.93 USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

