What is zkRace (ZERC)

zkRace is a front-running web3 horse racing game and the world's 1st cutting-edge zk-rollup infrastructure tailored for GameFi.

zkRace is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your zkRace investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check ZERC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about zkRace on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your zkRace buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

zkRace Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as zkRace, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ZERC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our zkRace price prediction page.

zkRace Price History

Tracing ZERC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ZERC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our zkRace price history page.

zkRace (ZERC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of zkRace (ZERC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZERC token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy zkRace (ZERC)

Looking for how to buy zkRace? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase zkRace on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About zkRace What is the price of zkRace (ZERC) today? The live price of zkRace (ZERC) is 0.0314 USD . What is the market cap of zkRace (ZERC)? The current market cap of zkRace is $ 3.77M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ZERC by its real-time market price of 0.0314 USD . What is the circulating supply of zkRace (ZERC)? The current circulating supply of zkRace (ZERC) is 120.00M USD . What was the highest price of zkRace (ZERC)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of zkRace (ZERC) is 0.4774 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of zkRace (ZERC)? The 24-hour trading volume of zkRace (ZERC) is $ 100.68K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

