zkRace (ZERC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into zkRace (ZERC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

zkRace (ZERC) Information zkRace is a front-running web3 horse racing game and the world's 1st cutting-edge zk-rollup infrastructure tailored for GameFi. Official Website: https://www.zkrace.com Whitepaper: https://zkrace.gitbook.io/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xf8428A5a99cb452Ea50B6Ea70b052DaA3dF4934F Buy ZERC Now!

zkRace (ZERC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for zkRace (ZERC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.92M $ 3.92M $ 3.92M Total Supply: $ 120.00M $ 120.00M $ 120.00M Circulating Supply: $ 120.00M $ 120.00M $ 120.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.92M $ 3.92M $ 3.92M All-Time High: $ 0.4774 $ 0.4774 $ 0.4774 All-Time Low: $ 0.02809069306985466 $ 0.02809069306985466 $ 0.02809069306985466 Current Price: $ 0.0327 $ 0.0327 $ 0.0327 Learn more about zkRace (ZERC) price

zkRace (ZERC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of zkRace (ZERC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZERC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZERC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ZERC's tokenomics, explore ZERC token's live price!

How to Buy ZERC Interested in adding zkRace (ZERC) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy ZERC, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy ZERC on MEXC now!

zkRace (ZERC) Price History Analyzing the price history of ZERC helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore ZERC Price History now!

ZERC Price Prediction Want to know where ZERC might be heading? Our ZERC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ZERC token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!