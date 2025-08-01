What is ZEROX (ZEROX)

ZeroX is a MetaFi project deployed on the BNB Chain, integrating various elements such as Metaverse, GameFi, DeFi, Web3, SocialFi, and NFTs. It offers a unique metaverse experience where players can engage in activities like building, experiencing, learning, socializing, transacting, and working within a decentralized ecosystem. Note: ZeroX (ZRX) ticker will be named as ZEROX on MEXC. Please take note before proceeding with the deposit and withdrawal.

ZEROX (ZEROX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ZEROX (ZEROX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZEROX token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ZEROX What is the price of ZEROX (ZEROX) today? The live price of ZEROX (ZEROX) is -- USD . What is the market cap of ZEROX (ZEROX)? The current market cap of ZEROX is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ZEROX by its real-time market price of -- USD . What is the circulating supply of ZEROX (ZEROX)? The current circulating supply of ZEROX (ZEROX) is -- USD . What was the highest price of ZEROX (ZEROX)? As of 2025-08-02 , the highest price of ZEROX (ZEROX) is -- USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of ZEROX (ZEROX)? The 24-hour trading volume of ZEROX (ZEROX) is -- USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

