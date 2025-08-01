What is ZetaChain (ZETA)

ZetaChain is both a layer 1 (L1) blockchain and a smart contract platform with built-in connectivity to all blockchains and layers. It is the only public blockchain with smart contracts that can manage assets, data, & liquidity on any chain, even ones that don’t have native smart contract capabilities, like Bitcoin.

ZetaChain (ZETA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ZetaChain (ZETA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZETA token's extensive tokenomics now!

ZETA to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ZetaChain What is the price of ZetaChain (ZETA) today? The live price of ZetaChain (ZETA) is 0.1917 USD . What is the market cap of ZetaChain (ZETA)? The current market cap of ZetaChain is $ 177.55M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ZETA by its real-time market price of 0.1917 USD . What is the circulating supply of ZetaChain (ZETA)? The current circulating supply of ZetaChain (ZETA) is 926.19M USD . What was the highest price of ZetaChain (ZETA)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of ZetaChain (ZETA) is 2.9 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of ZetaChain (ZETA)? The 24-hour trading volume of ZetaChain (ZETA) is $ 269.76K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

