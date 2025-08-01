More About ZETRIX

ZETRIX (ZETRIX) Live Price Chart

ZETRIX Live Price Data & Information

ZETRIX (ZETRIX) is currently trading at 16.328 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. ZETRIX to USD price is updated in real-time.

ZETRIX Key Market Performance:

$ 258.80K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.10%
ZETRIX 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the ZETRIX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ZETRIX price information.

ZETRIX Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of ZETRIX for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.18161-1.09%
30 Days$ -0.471-2.81%
60 Days$ -1.514-8.49%
90 Days$ -0.675-3.97%
ZETRIX Price Change Today

Today, ZETRIX recorded a change of $ -0.18161 (-1.09%), reflecting its latest market activity.

ZETRIX 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.471 (-2.81%), showing the token's short-term performance.

ZETRIX 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ZETRIX saw a change of $ -1.514 (-8.49%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

ZETRIX 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.675 (-3.97%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ZETRIX Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of ZETRIX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

ZETRIX Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is ZETRIX (ZETRIX)

Zetrix is a Layer-1 Public Blockchain designed for Government and Enterprise level Web3 applications. Zetrix builds next generation real-world applications harnessing AI and Blockchain Technologies. The Zetrix network proudly collaborates and connects with China’s National Blockchain, Xinghuo Blockchain Infrastructure & Facilities, enabling cross-border data transfer and is compatible with leading Public Chains such as Ethereum and Private Chains such as Hyperledger.

ZETRIX is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ZETRIX investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ZETRIX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about ZETRIX on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ZETRIX buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ZETRIX Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ZETRIX, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ZETRIX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ZETRIX price prediction page.

ZETRIX Price History

Tracing ZETRIX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ZETRIX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ZETRIX price history page.

ZETRIX (ZETRIX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ZETRIX (ZETRIX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZETRIX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy ZETRIX (ZETRIX)

Looking for how to buy ZETRIX? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ZETRIX on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ZETRIX to Local Currencies

1 ZETRIX to VND
429,671.32
1 ZETRIX to AUD
A$25.3084
1 ZETRIX to GBP
12.246
1 ZETRIX to EUR
14.20536
1 ZETRIX to USD
$16.328
1 ZETRIX to MYR
RM69.55728
1 ZETRIX to TRY
663.89648
1 ZETRIX to JPY
¥2,449.2
1 ZETRIX to ARS
ARS$22,397.77072
1 ZETRIX to RUB
1,324.03752
1 ZETRIX to INR
1,428.37344
1 ZETRIX to IDR
Rp267,672.08832
1 ZETRIX to KRW
22,804.33792
1 ZETRIX to PHP
951.106
1 ZETRIX to EGP
￡E.792.88768
1 ZETRIX to BRL
R$91.27352
1 ZETRIX to CAD
C$22.53264
1 ZETRIX to BDT
1,994.95504
1 ZETRIX to NGN
25,004.53592
1 ZETRIX to UAH
680.71432
1 ZETRIX to VES
Bs2,008.344
1 ZETRIX to CLP
$15,887.144
1 ZETRIX to PKR
Rs4,629.31456
1 ZETRIX to KZT
8,878.67656
1 ZETRIX to THB
฿534.41544
1 ZETRIX to TWD
NT$488.53376
1 ZETRIX to AED
د.إ59.92376
1 ZETRIX to CHF
Fr13.22568
1 ZETRIX to HKD
HK$128.01152
1 ZETRIX to MAD
.د.م148.91136
1 ZETRIX to MXN
$307.94608
1 ZETRIX to PLN
61.06672
1 ZETRIX to RON
лв72.49632
1 ZETRIX to SEK
kr159.68784
1 ZETRIX to BGN
лв27.92088
1 ZETRIX to HUF
Ft5,713.00392
1 ZETRIX to CZK
351.052
1 ZETRIX to KWD
د.ك4.996368
1 ZETRIX to ILS
55.35192

ZETRIX Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ZETRIX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ZETRIX Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ZETRIX

