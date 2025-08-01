More About ZEX

Zeta

Zeta Price(ZEX)

Zeta (ZEX) Live Price Chart

$0.09699
$0.09699
+7.76%1D
USD

ZEX Live Price Data & Information

Zeta (ZEX) is currently trading at 0.09699 USD with a market cap of 18.21M USD. ZEX to USD price is updated in real-time.

Zeta Key Market Performance:

$ 48.42 USD
24-hour trading volume
+7.76%
Zeta 24-hour price change
187.77M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the ZEX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

ZEX Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Zeta for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0069844+7.76%
30 Days$ -0.07053-42.11%
60 Days$ +0.06772+231.36%
90 Days$ +0.06743+228.11%
Zeta Price Change Today

Today, ZEX recorded a change of $ +0.0069844 (+7.76%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Zeta 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.07053 (-42.11%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Zeta 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ZEX saw a change of $ +0.06772 (+231.36%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Zeta 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.06743 (+228.11%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ZEX Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Zeta: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.09
$ 0.09$ 0.09

$ 0.0978
$ 0.0978$ 0.0978

$ 1
$ 1$ 1

0.00%

+7.76%

+5.94%

ZEX Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 18.21M
$ 18.21M$ 18.21M

$ 48.42
$ 48.42$ 48.42

187.77M
187.77M 187.77M

What is Zeta (ZEX)

Zeta Markets is building the best crypto perpetuals exchange, powered by Solana, the blockchain leading crypto mass adoption.

Zeta is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Zeta investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ZEX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Zeta on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Zeta buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Zeta Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Zeta, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ZEX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Zeta price prediction page.

Zeta Price History

Tracing ZEX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ZEX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Zeta price history page.

Zeta (ZEX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Zeta (ZEX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZEX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Zeta (ZEX)

Looking for how to buy Zeta? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Zeta on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

Zeta Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Zeta, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Zeta Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Zeta

