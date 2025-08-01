What is Zeta (ZEX)

Zeta Markets is building the best crypto perpetuals exchange, powered by Solana, the blockchain leading crypto mass adoption.

Zeta Markets is building the best crypto perpetuals exchange, powered by Solana, the blockchain leading crypto mass adoption.



Additionally, you can:

- Check ZEX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Zeta on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Zeta buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Zeta Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Zeta, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ZEX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Zeta price prediction page.

Zeta Price History

Tracing ZEX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ZEX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Zeta price history page.

Zeta (ZEX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Zeta (ZEX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZEX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Zeta (ZEX)

Looking for how to buy Zeta? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Zeta on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ZEX to Local Currencies

1 ZEX to VND ₫ 2,552.29185 1 ZEX to AUD A$ 0.1503345 1 ZEX to GBP ￡ 0.0727425 1 ZEX to EUR € 0.0843813 1 ZEX to USD $ 0.09699 1 ZEX to MYR RM 0.4131774 1 ZEX to TRY ₺ 3.9436134 1 ZEX to JPY ¥ 14.5485 1 ZEX to ARS ARS$ 133.0450626 1 ZEX to RUB ₽ 7.865889 1 ZEX to INR ₹ 8.4846852 1 ZEX to IDR Rp 1,589.9997456 1 ZEX to KRW ₩ 134.8956318 1 ZEX to PHP ₱ 5.6496675 1 ZEX to EGP ￡E. 4.7108043 1 ZEX to BRL R$ 0.543144 1 ZEX to CAD C$ 0.1338462 1 ZEX to BDT ৳ 11.8502382 1 ZEX to NGN ₦ 148.5295161 1 ZEX to UAH ₴ 4.0435131 1 ZEX to VES Bs 11.92977 1 ZEX to CLP $ 94.0803 1 ZEX to PKR Rs 27.4986048 1 ZEX to KZT ₸ 52.7402523 1 ZEX to THB ฿ 3.1773924 1 ZEX to TWD NT$ 2.9009709 1 ZEX to AED د.إ 0.3559533 1 ZEX to CHF Fr 0.0785619 1 ZEX to HKD HK$ 0.7604016 1 ZEX to MAD .د.م 0.8845488 1 ZEX to MXN $ 1.8302013 1 ZEX to PLN zł 0.3627426 1 ZEX to RON лв 0.4306356 1 ZEX to SEK kr 0.9495321 1 ZEX to BGN лв 0.1658529 1 ZEX to HUF Ft 33.9833562 1 ZEX to CZK Kč 2.0872248 1 ZEX to KWD د.ك 0.02967894 1 ZEX to ILS ₪ 0.3287961

Zeta Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Zeta, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Zeta What is the price of Zeta (ZEX) today? The live price of Zeta (ZEX) is 0.09699 USD . What is the market cap of Zeta (ZEX)? The current market cap of Zeta is $ 18.21M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ZEX by its real-time market price of 0.09699 USD . What is the circulating supply of Zeta (ZEX)? The current circulating supply of Zeta (ZEX) is 187.77M USD . What was the highest price of Zeta (ZEX)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Zeta (ZEX) is 1 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Zeta (ZEX)? The 24-hour trading volume of Zeta (ZEX) is $ 48.42 USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

