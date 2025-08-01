What is zkSwap Finance (ZF)

zkSwap Finance is the top DEX and the first Swap to Earn DeFi Platform on zkSync Era ecosystem, pioneering a unique incentive model that rewards both liquidity providers and traders.

zkSwap Finance Price Prediction

zkSwap Finance Price History

zkSwap Finance (ZF) Tokenomics

How to buy zkSwap Finance (ZF)

ZF to Local Currencies

zkSwap Finance Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of zkSwap Finance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About zkSwap Finance What is the price of zkSwap Finance (ZF) today? The live price of zkSwap Finance (ZF) is 0.00261 USD . What is the market cap of zkSwap Finance (ZF)? The current market cap of zkSwap Finance is $ 1.45M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ZF by its real-time market price of 0.00261 USD . What is the circulating supply of zkSwap Finance (ZF)? The current circulating supply of zkSwap Finance (ZF) is 556.47M USD . What was the highest price of zkSwap Finance (ZF)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of zkSwap Finance (ZF) is 0.12 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of zkSwap Finance (ZF)? The 24-hour trading volume of zkSwap Finance (ZF) is $ 16.27K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

