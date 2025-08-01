What is Zilliqa (ZIL)

Zilliqa is a new public blockchain platform for high-throughput applications. It brings the theory of sharding to practice with its novel protocol that increases transaction rates as its network expands. The latest experimental results demonstrate a throughput of more than 2,400 transactions per second, which is over 200 times higher than that of today's popular blockchains. The platform is tailored towards enabling high-throughput data-driven decentralized apps, designed to meet the scaling requirements of applications in areas such as digital marketing, payment, shared economy and rights management.

Zilliqa is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Additionally, you can:

- Check ZIL staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Zilliqa on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Zilliqa buying experience smooth and informed.

Zilliqa Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Zilliqa, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ZIL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Zilliqa price prediction page.

Zilliqa Price History

Tracing ZIL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ZIL's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Zilliqa price history page.

Zilliqa (ZIL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Zilliqa (ZIL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZIL token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Zilliqa (ZIL)

Looking for how to buy Zilliqa? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Zilliqa on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ZIL to Local Currencies

Zilliqa Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Zilliqa, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Zilliqa What is the price of Zilliqa (ZIL) today? The live price of Zilliqa (ZIL) is 0.0107 USD . What is the market cap of Zilliqa (ZIL)? The current market cap of Zilliqa is $ 208.58M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ZIL by its real-time market price of 0.0107 USD . What is the circulating supply of Zilliqa (ZIL)? The current circulating supply of Zilliqa (ZIL) is 19.49B USD . What was the highest price of Zilliqa (ZIL)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Zilliqa (ZIL) is 0.2564746 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Zilliqa (ZIL)? The 24-hour trading volume of Zilliqa (ZIL) is $ 339.31K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

