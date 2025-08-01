More About ZKJ

Polyhedra Network Logo

Polyhedra Network Price(ZKJ)

Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) Live Price Chart

ZKJ Live Price Data & Information

Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) is currently trading at 0.1526 USD with a market cap of 44.69M USD. ZKJ to USD price is updated in real-time.

Polyhedra Network Key Market Performance:

$ 176.93K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.32%
Polyhedra Network 24-hour price change
292.86M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the ZKJ to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ZKJ price information.

ZKJ Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Polyhedra Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000488-0.32%
30 Days$ -0.0412-21.26%
60 Days$ -1.8537-92.40%
90 Days$ -1.9821-92.86%
Polyhedra Network Price Change Today

Today, ZKJ recorded a change of $ -0.000488 (-0.32%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Polyhedra Network 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0412 (-21.26%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Polyhedra Network 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ZKJ saw a change of $ -1.8537 (-92.40%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Polyhedra Network 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -1.9821 (-92.86%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ZKJ Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Polyhedra Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

ZKJ Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 44.69M
$ 44.69M$ 44.69M

$ 176.93K
$ 176.93K$ 176.93K

292.86M
292.86M 292.86M

What is Polyhedra Network (ZKJ)

Revolutionizing Digital World: enhancing computational power and blockchain ecosystem integration, covering Web2 and Web3.

Polyhedra Network is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Polyhedra Network investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ZKJ staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Polyhedra Network on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Polyhedra Network buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Polyhedra Network Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Polyhedra Network, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ZKJ? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Polyhedra Network price prediction page.

Polyhedra Network Price History

Tracing ZKJ's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ZKJ's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Polyhedra Network price history page.

Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZKJ token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Polyhedra Network (ZKJ)

Looking for how to buy Polyhedra Network? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Polyhedra Network on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ZKJ to Local Currencies

1 ZKJ to VND
4,015.669
1 ZKJ to AUD
A$0.23653
1 ZKJ to GBP
0.11445
1 ZKJ to EUR
0.132762
1 ZKJ to USD
$0.1526
1 ZKJ to MYR
RM0.650076
1 ZKJ to TRY
6.204716
1 ZKJ to JPY
¥22.89
1 ZKJ to ARS
ARS$209.327524
1 ZKJ to RUB
12.37586
1 ZKJ to INR
13.349448
1 ZKJ to IDR
Rp2,501.638944
1 ZKJ to KRW
212.239132
1 ZKJ to PHP
8.875216
1 ZKJ to EGP
￡E.7.411782
1 ZKJ to BRL
R$0.85456
1 ZKJ to CAD
C$0.210588
1 ZKJ to BDT
18.644668
1 ZKJ to NGN
233.690114
1 ZKJ to UAH
6.361894
1 ZKJ to VES
Bs18.7698
1 ZKJ to CLP
$148.022
1 ZKJ to PKR
Rs43.265152
1 ZKJ to KZT
82.979302
1 ZKJ to THB
฿4.994598
1 ZKJ to TWD
NT$4.564266
1 ZKJ to AED
د.إ0.560042
1 ZKJ to CHF
Fr0.123606
1 ZKJ to HKD
HK$1.196384
1 ZKJ to MAD
.د.م1.391712
1 ZKJ to MXN
$2.879562
1 ZKJ to PLN
0.570724
1 ZKJ to RON
лв0.677544
1 ZKJ to SEK
kr1.493954
1 ZKJ to BGN
лв0.260946
1 ZKJ to HUF
Ft53.467988
1 ZKJ to CZK
3.283952
1 ZKJ to KWD
د.ك0.0466956
1 ZKJ to ILS
0.517314

Polyhedra Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Polyhedra Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Polyhedra Network Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Polyhedra Network

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

$0.1526
