Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) Information Revolutionizing Digital World: enhancing computational power and blockchain ecosystem integration, covering Web2 and Web3. Official Website: https://polyhedra.network/ Whitepaper: https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3548606.3560652 Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xC71B5F631354BE6853eFe9C3Ab6b9590F8302e81 Buy ZKJ Now!

Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Polyhedra Network (ZKJ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 47.12M $ 47.12M $ 47.12M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 292.86M $ 292.86M $ 292.86M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 160.90M $ 160.90M $ 160.90M All-Time High: $ 4 $ 4 $ 4 All-Time Low: $ 0.1494285686650586 $ 0.1494285686650586 $ 0.1494285686650586 Current Price: $ 0.1609 $ 0.1609 $ 0.1609 Learn more about Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) price

Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZKJ tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZKJ tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ZKJ's tokenomics, explore ZKJ token's live price!

