More About ZKL

ZKL Price Info

ZKL Whitepaper

ZKL Official Website

ZKL Tokenomics

ZKL Price Forecast

ZKL History

ZKL Buying Guide

ZKL-to-Fiat Currency Converter

ZKL Spot

ZKL USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

zkLink Logo

zkLink Price(ZKL)

zkLink (ZKL) Live Price Chart

$0.01449
$0.01449$0.01449
+0.13%1D
USD

ZKL Live Price Data & Information

zkLink (ZKL) is currently trading at 0.01449 USD with a market cap of 4.77M USD. ZKL to USD price is updated in real-time.

zkLink Key Market Performance:

$ 56.84K USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.13%
zkLink 24-hour price change
329.52M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the ZKL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ZKL price information.

ZKL Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of zkLink for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0000188+0.13%
30 Days$ -0.00451-23.74%
60 Days$ -0.01942-57.27%
90 Days$ -0.03953-73.18%
zkLink Price Change Today

Today, ZKL recorded a change of $ +0.0000188 (+0.13%), reflecting its latest market activity.

zkLink 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00451 (-23.74%), showing the token's short-term performance.

zkLink 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ZKL saw a change of $ -0.01942 (-57.27%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

zkLink 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.03953 (-73.18%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ZKL Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of zkLink: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.014
$ 0.014$ 0.014

$ 0.01534
$ 0.01534$ 0.01534

$ 0.765
$ 0.765$ 0.765

0.00%

+0.13%

-18.33%

ZKL Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 4.77M
$ 4.77M$ 4.77M

$ 56.84K
$ 56.84K$ 56.84K

329.52M
329.52M 329.52M

What is zkLink (ZKL)

zkLink aggregates and unifies liquidity across Layer 2 rollups and Layer 1 blockchains. zkLink offers two core solutions: zkLink Nova and zkLink X, using zero-knowledge technology to unify liquidity access across connected blockchains and rollups.

zkLink is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your zkLink investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ZKL staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about zkLink on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your zkLink buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

zkLink Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as zkLink, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ZKL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our zkLink price prediction page.

zkLink Price History

Tracing ZKL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ZKL's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our zkLink price history page.

zkLink (ZKL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of zkLink (ZKL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZKL token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy zkLink (ZKL)

Looking for how to buy zkLink? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase zkLink on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ZKL to Local Currencies

1 ZKL to VND
381.30435
1 ZKL to AUD
A$0.0224595
1 ZKL to GBP
0.0108675
1 ZKL to EUR
0.0126063
1 ZKL to USD
$0.01449
1 ZKL to MYR
RM0.0617274
1 ZKL to TRY
0.5894532
1 ZKL to JPY
¥2.1735
1 ZKL to ARS
ARS$19.8765126
1 ZKL to RUB
1.175139
1 ZKL to INR
1.2675852
1 ZKL to IDR
Rp237.5409456
1 ZKL to KRW
20.1529818
1 ZKL to PHP
0.8427384
1 ZKL to EGP
￡E.0.7037793
1 ZKL to BRL
R$0.081144
1 ZKL to CAD
C$0.0199962
1 ZKL to BDT
1.7703882
1 ZKL to NGN
22.1898411
1 ZKL to UAH
0.6040881
1 ZKL to VES
Bs1.78227
1 ZKL to CLP
$14.0553
1 ZKL to PKR
Rs4.1082048
1 ZKL to KZT
7.8792273
1 ZKL to THB
฿0.4742577
1 ZKL to TWD
NT$0.4333959
1 ZKL to AED
د.إ0.0531783
1 ZKL to CHF
Fr0.0117369
1 ZKL to HKD
HK$0.1136016
1 ZKL to MAD
.د.م0.1321488
1 ZKL to MXN
$0.2734263
1 ZKL to PLN
0.0541926
1 ZKL to RON
лв0.0643356
1 ZKL to SEK
kr0.1418571
1 ZKL to BGN
лв0.0247779
1 ZKL to HUF
Ft5.0770062
1 ZKL to CZK
0.3118248
1 ZKL to KWD
د.ك0.00443394
1 ZKL to ILS
0.0491211

zkLink Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of zkLink, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official zkLink Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About zkLink

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

ZKL
ZKL
USD
USD

1 ZKL = 0.01449 USD

Trade

ZKLUSDT
$0.01449
$0.01449$0.01449
-2.43%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee