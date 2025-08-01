More About ZLW

ZLW Price Info

ZLW Whitepaper

ZLW Official Website

ZLW Tokenomics

ZLW Price Forecast

ZLW History

ZLW Buying Guide

ZLW-to-Fiat Currency Converter

ZLW Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Zelwin Logo

Zelwin Price(ZLW)

Zelwin (ZLW) Live Price Chart

$0.001552
$0.001552$0.001552
+0.64%1D
USD

ZLW Live Price Data & Information

Zelwin (ZLW) is currently trading at 0.001552 USD with a market cap of 112.26K USD. ZLW to USD price is updated in real-time.

Zelwin Key Market Performance:

$ 21.67K USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.64%
Zelwin 24-hour price change
72.33M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the ZLW to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ZLW price information.

ZLW Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Zelwin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00000987+0.64%
30 Days$ -0.000406-20.74%
60 Days$ -0.000302-16.29%
90 Days$ -0.000134-7.95%
Zelwin Price Change Today

Today, ZLW recorded a change of $ +0.00000987 (+0.64%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Zelwin 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000406 (-20.74%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Zelwin 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ZLW saw a change of $ -0.000302 (-16.29%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Zelwin 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.000134 (-7.95%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ZLW Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Zelwin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.001509
$ 0.001509$ 0.001509

$ 0.001554
$ 0.001554$ 0.001554

$ 0.014679
$ 0.014679$ 0.014679

0.00%

+0.64%

-8.71%

ZLW Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 112.26K
$ 112.26K$ 112.26K

$ 21.67K
$ 21.67K$ 21.67K

72.33M
72.33M 72.33M

What is Zelwin (ZLW)

ZELWIN has created a big ecosystem and the one-stop solution for startups. We have a whole ecosystem：MVP Labs, marketing Hub, launchpad/Incubator and payment System. Zelwin works all around the globe.Zelwin Finance combines financial tools that open the door to unique possibilities for ZLW token holders.

Zelwin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Zelwin investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ZLW staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Zelwin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Zelwin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Zelwin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Zelwin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ZLW? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Zelwin price prediction page.

Zelwin Price History

Tracing ZLW's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ZLW's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Zelwin price history page.

Zelwin (ZLW) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Zelwin (ZLW) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZLW token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Zelwin (ZLW)

Looking for how to buy Zelwin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Zelwin on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ZLW to Local Currencies

1 ZLW to VND
40.84088
1 ZLW to AUD
A$0.0024056
1 ZLW to GBP
0.001164
1 ZLW to EUR
0.00135024
1 ZLW to USD
$0.001552
1 ZLW to MYR
RM0.00661152
1 ZLW to TRY
0.06313536
1 ZLW to JPY
¥0.2328
1 ZLW to ARS
ARS$2.12894048
1 ZLW to RUB
0.1258672
1 ZLW to INR
0.13576896
1 ZLW to IDR
Rp25.44261888
1 ZLW to KRW
2.15855264
1 ZLW to PHP
0.09026432
1 ZLW to EGP
￡E.0.07538064
1 ZLW to BRL
R$0.0086912
1 ZLW to CAD
C$0.00214176
1 ZLW to BDT
0.18962336
1 ZLW to NGN
2.37671728
1 ZLW to UAH
0.06470288
1 ZLW to VES
Bs0.190896
1 ZLW to CLP
$1.50544
1 ZLW to PKR
Rs0.44002304
1 ZLW to KZT
0.84393104
1 ZLW to THB
฿0.05079696
1 ZLW to TWD
NT$0.04642032
1 ZLW to AED
د.إ0.00569584
1 ZLW to CHF
Fr0.00125712
1 ZLW to HKD
HK$0.01216768
1 ZLW to MAD
.د.م0.01415424
1 ZLW to MXN
$0.02928624
1 ZLW to PLN
0.00580448
1 ZLW to RON
лв0.00689088
1 ZLW to SEK
kr0.01519408
1 ZLW to BGN
лв0.00265392
1 ZLW to HUF
Ft0.54378976
1 ZLW to CZK
0.03339904
1 ZLW to KWD
د.ك0.000474912
1 ZLW to ILS
0.00526128

Zelwin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Zelwin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Zelwin Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Zelwin

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

ZLW
ZLW
USD
USD

1 ZLW = 0.001552 USD

Trade

ZLWUSDT
$0.001552
$0.001552$0.001552
+2.71%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee