Zora (ZORA) is currently trading at 0.063492 USD with a market cap of 204.15M USD. ZORA to USD price is updated in real-time.

Zora Key Market Performance:

$ 12.91M USD
24-hour trading volume
+2.04%
Zora 24-hour price change
3.22B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the ZORA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

ZORA Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Zora for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00127036+2.04%
30 Days$ +0.055397+684.33%
60 Days$ +0.05363+543.80%
90 Days$ +0.050032+371.70%
Zora Price Change Today

Today, ZORA recorded a change of $ +0.00127036 (+2.04%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Zora 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.055397 (+684.33%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Zora 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ZORA saw a change of $ +0.05363 (+543.80%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Zora 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.050032 (+371.70%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ZORA Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Zora: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.061
$ 0.061$ 0.061

$ 0.080716
$ 0.080716$ 0.080716

$ 0.105
$ 0.105$ 0.105

-4.31%

+2.04%

+30.98%

ZORA Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 204.15M
$ 204.15M$ 204.15M

$ 12.91M
$ 12.91M$ 12.91M

3.22B
3.22B 3.22B

What is Zora (ZORA)

ZORA is an NFT marketplace protocol dedicated to pioneering new possibilities for creators, enabling them to create, exhibit, and collect NFTs. ZORA empowers people to build their own marketplaces. Additionally, ZORA has launched ZORA NETWORK, a Layer 2 network based on OP Stack. This network provides artists, creators, and communities with faster and more efficient Ethereum scaling, while seamlessly integrating all existing ZORA tools.

ZORA is an NFT marketplace protocol dedicated to pioneering new possibilities for creators, enabling them to create, exhibit, and collect NFTs. ZORA empowers people to build their own marketplaces. Additionally, ZORA has launched ZORA NETWORK, a Layer 2 network based on OP Stack. This network provides artists, creators, and communities with faster and more efficient Ethereum scaling, while seamlessly integrating all existing ZORA tools.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ZORA staking availability to see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Zora on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Zora buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Zora Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Zora, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ZORA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Zora price prediction page.

Zora Price History

Tracing ZORA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ZORA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Zora price history page.

Zora (ZORA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Zora (ZORA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZORA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Zora (ZORA)

Looking for how to buy Zora? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!

ZORA to Local Currencies

Zora Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Zora, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Zora Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Zora

